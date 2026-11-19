Malta has outlined the requirements that foreign permanent residents must meet before they can apply for citizenship by naturalisation

Applicants must have lived continuously in Malta for at least 5 years, including 12 consecutive months immediately before applying

Meeting all the stated conditions does not guarantee citizenship in Malta, as the final decision rests with the Minister

Malta has set out the conditions under which foreign nationals holding permanent residency in the country may eventually apply to become Maltese citizens through naturalisation.

According to the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) official documentation, a beneficiary becomes eligible to apply for citizenship by naturalisation after completing a minimum of five years of continuous residence in Malta.

Malta explains conditions for foreign permanent residents to obtain citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Within that period, the applicant must have lived in the country for all 12 months immediately preceding the application date, as well as for at least four years within the six-year period before that.

Maltese citizenship: Language and character requirements

Beyond the residency threshold, applicants must also demonstrate a working knowledge of either English or Maltese, whether spoken or written. They are also required to be of sound mind and to have maintained a record of good conduct throughout their time in the country.

These conditions mirror the kind of integration requirements that many European Union member states attach to long-term residency and naturalisation pathways, placing Malta broadly in line with regional norms for citizenship acquisition.

Malta permanent residence: No automatic right to citizenship

Crucially, satisfying every condition on the list does not automatically result in a successful application. The Minister retains full discretionary authority under Maltese law to approve or decline any naturalisation request, regardless of whether the applicant appears to have met the published criteria.

Internal government policies inform that decision-making process, and additional factors, including the number of years spent in Malta beyond the minimum requirement, may be taken into consideration when the application is reviewed. The official FAQ document notes clearly that the Minister's decision is guided by policy considerations that extend beyond the checklist of qualifying conditions.

This means that prospective applicants should treat the residency and character requirements as a starting point rather than a guarantee, and should be prepared for a process that involves a degree of official discretion at its final stage.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng