The City Boy Movement released a formal disclaimer distancing itself from Halimat Tejuoso amid reports linking her to the organisation

Tejuoso is reportedly facing an EFCC case, which prompted the movement to clarify her status

The movement urged bloggers and media platforms to stop circulating claims linking Tejuoso to its membership or leadership

Abuja, FCT - The City Boy Movement has formally dissociated itself from Halimat Tejuoso, calling on bloggers, media platforms, and members of the public to stop portraying her as a member or affiliate of the organisation.

The disclaimer came after online reports began circulating linking Tejuoso to the movement. Those reports emerged in the context of what the movement described as an ongoing Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) case involving her.

The City Boy Movement denies any affiliation with Halimat Tejuoso following reports linking her to the group. Photo: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

In a statement signed by Deputy National Publicity Secretary Arabinrin Aderonke, the movement made clear that Tejuoso holds no membership, representative role, or any form of affiliation with its activities or leadership structure. It said any attempt to connect her name to the organisation was both misleading and damaging to its standing.

City Boy Movement Describes Its Identity

The City Boy Movement described itself as a dignified and structured organisation made up of credible, responsible, and committed young Nigerians who share common values and a collective vision. It distanced that identity from what it characterised as unauthorised associations by individuals with no verifiable link to the group.

The movement called on media practitioners and bloggers to immediately stop spreading such claims and to correct any misleading content already published.

City Boy Movement Woos Christian Leaders for Tinubu

In another report, the City Boy Movement's Directorate of Christian Religious Affairs has begun direct outreach to Christian communities in Bauchi and Gombe states as part of efforts to build grassroots backing for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign.

The directorate's head, Hon. Belusochukwu Enwere, led the engagements, which brought together leaders across various Christian denominations alongside youth groups, women and community representatives. The sessions focused on political mobilisation and encouraging peaceful participation in the next general elections.

Enwere told participants that religious leaders carry significant influence and have a responsibility to guide their followers on civic matters.

Source: Legit.ng