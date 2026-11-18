Australia's Department of Home Affairs announced major changes to the Working Holiday Maker visa application process, effective from December 1, 2026

A new registration and invitation system will apply to second and third Working Holiday Maker visa applications under subclasses 417 and 462

UK passport holders received a notable carve-out from the new process, setting them apart from all other nationalities

Australia's Department of Home Affairs announced on November 17, 2026 that the rules governing second and third Working Holiday Maker (WHM) visa applications are set to change significantly, with the United Kingdom named as the only country whose passport holders will be exempt from the new process.

Under the updated system, a registration and invitation process will go live on December 1, 2026, covering WHM visa subclasses 417 and 462.

Australia exempts UK passport holders from new visa process. Photo credit: The Guardian.

Source: UGC

From March 1, 2027, applicants will be required to register, receive an invitation, and fulfil specified work requirements before they can submit another WHM visa application. UK passport holders will not be subject to these requirements.

How the New Registration Process Works

Registrations open on December 1, 2026 and are available to applicants both inside and outside Australia, even before they have completed their specified work.

The first round of invitations is expected in mid-January 2027. Those who receive an invitation will have 12 months to lodge a visa application, provided they meet all eligibility conditions.

However, registration does not guarantee selection, and an invitation does not guarantee a visa grant or extend a current visa.

Applicants who are not selected must leave Australia before their existing visa expires.

A transitional arrangement is in place until February 28, 2027. Applicants who complete their required specified work and lodge a valid visa application by that date can still apply directly, without going through the registration and invitation process. Anyone who misses this window will fall under the new system.

Specified Work Requirements Are Also Changing

Alongside the new application process, the specified work requirement for a second WHM visa will rise from 88 days to 120 days, effective March 1, 2027.

Any eligible work completed before that date will count towards the new requirement. The specified work requirement for a third WHM visa remains unchanged.

The changes mark a significant shift in how Australia manages repeat working holiday applications, introducing a competitive selection element that was not previously part of the process.

Australia lists occupations still lacking workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Jobs and Skills Australia identified 127 occupations that remained in persistent shortage from 2021 to 2026 across the country.

Technicians and Trades Workers and Professionals made up 90% of the persistently short-staffed roles, spread across several key industries.

Source: Legit.ng