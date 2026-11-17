Pastor Jimmy Odukoya responded to media reports claiming he had been removed as senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church

A press statement from Jimmy and the church's official Instagram page rejected the purported removal as constitutionally invalid

The statement identified a group calling itself 'Concerned Members of the Board' as acting outside the church's constitutional framework

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has spoken out after reports emerged alleging he had been removed from his position as senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church.

A formal press statement, released on November 17, 2026, through his and the church's official Instagram page, firmly rejected the claim, describing the alleged removal as a decision that carries no constitutional weight.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya rejects reports of his removal as senior pastor. Credit: iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

According to the statement, the announcement did not come from a properly constituted sitting of the Board of Trustees of The Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church. Instead, it was traced to a faction describing itself as "Concerned Members of the Board," whom the church accused of repeatedly acting outside the institution's governing constitution.

The statement revealed that as far back as March 14, 2026, the individuals behind the faction had been formally asked to step down from the Board due to what were described as "repeated and flagrant violations" of the church's constitution and founding principles. That correspondence was reportedly delivered to and acknowledged by the trustees in question, and at least one of them subsequently resigned following the communication.

Despite this, the remaining members of the group are said to have continued taking actions they claim bind the church, without adhering to its constitutional provisions.

Jimmy Odukoya's position as senior pastor remains intact

The statement was unambiguous on the core question: Pastor Jimmy Odukoya remains the duly appointed Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees. His appointment was unanimously approved by the Board of Trustees in September 2023, and no constitutionally valid resolution removing him from either role has been established.

The statement concluded with a direct appeal to the congregation, the press, and members of the public to distinguish between the pronouncements of the dissident group and positions that carry the formal authority of the church under its constitution.

Fountain of Life Church says Pastor Jimmy Odukoya’s position remains intact. Credit: iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

"The Constitution remains the governing instrument of the Church," the statement read. "No individual or group of individuals can substitute their preferences for the express provisions of that Constitution."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a cryptic post by Pastor Jimmy Odukoya resurfaced following his alleged removal.

Jimmy Odukoya's response to the alleged removal is below:

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya remarries, introduces new wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya remarried and brought his new wife before his congregation on Sunday, 1 November 2026.

The cleric had teased fans days earlier with a cryptic photo of two ring-adorned hands, hinting at a new beginning.

Pastor Tunde Bakare of The Citadel Global Community Church officiated the blessing of the marriage in the US

Source: Legit.ng