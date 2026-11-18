The Fountain of Life Church Board of Trustees has explained why it considers Pastor Jimmy Odukoya’s remarriage and its public blessing unacceptable

The board said the development conflicts with the church’s teachings, the values of its late founders, and the standards expected of its spiritual leaders

According to the trustees, Jimmy’s remarriage has caused distress among members and exposed the church to public controversy

The Fountain of Life Church has explained why it is against the remarriage of its former senior pastor, Jimmy Odukoya, citing concerns about the church’s teachings, founding values, and expectations of its spiritual leadership.

Legit.ng reports that the pastor introduced his new wife, Mo, to the church congregation in November.

Jimmy Odukoya introduced his new wife, Mo, to the church congregation in November. Photos: @pastorpj/IG.

Source: Instagram

The church’s Board of Trustees stated that the pastor’s remarriage and the public blessing of his marriage were inconsistent with the standards the ministry expects from someone occupying a spiritual leadership position.

The position was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, November 17, as the trustees explained their decision to withdraw recognition of Jimmy as senior pastor.

Why the church is against Jimmy’s remarriage

According to the board, Jimmy’s decision to remarry and have the union publicly blessed conflicts with the teachings of the church and the values established by its late founders, Pastors Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya.

The trustees also expressed concern about the effect of the development on members and the church’s public image.

In the statement, the board said:

“The Board is also deeply concerned about recent developments, including Pastor Jimmy Odukoya’s remarriage and its public blessing. The Board considers these matters contrary to the teachings of the Church, the values of the Founders, and to the standards expected of its spiritual leadership. They have caused distress among members and brought the Church into public controversy and disrepute.”

The trustees, however, did not specify the particular biblical teachings or provisions of the church’s constitution that they believe Jimmy’s remarriage violated.

Remarriage becomes part of leadership controversy

The development comes amid the ongoing leadership dispute between Jimmy and the church’s Board of Trustees.

The board withdrew recognition of him as senior pastor and announced an interim leadership arrangement, but Jimmy rejected the decision, insisting that he remained the duly appointed leader.

While the disagreement has largely centred on succession and church governance, the trustees’ latest statement has brought Jimmy’s personal life into the controversy.

The church has maintained that his remarriage is inconsistent with the standards it expects of its spiritual leadership.

The church trustee says Jimmy Odukoya's remarriage and the public blessing of his marriage were inconsistent with the standards of the ministry. Photo: @pastorpj/IG.

Source: Instagram

Pastor Tolu Odukoya shares plan for Christmas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's sister, Tolu Odukoya, associate senior pastor at Fountain of Life Church, announced a Christmas worship concert, drawing attention not just for the event itself but for the timing of her post.

In the caption accompanying a promotional flyer, Odukoya invited the public to join her for what she described as "The Worship Project 2.0 Behold the King: A Christmas Worship Experience."

The announcement arrived in the middle of a reported leadership crisis at Fountain of Life Church.

Source: Legit.ng