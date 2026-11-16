Nollywood actor Aremu Afolayan appeared on Isbae U's show Curiosity Made Me Ask, where tensions quickly rose

Isbae U made provocative remarks about Aremu's physical appearance, acting career and source of income during the introduction

The situation reportedly escalated when Aremu Afolayan slapped Isbae U and tore his outfit on the show

Things took a dramatic turn on the latest episode of comedian Isbae U's popular interview programme, Curiosity Made Me Ask, after Nollywood actor and entrepreneur Aremu Afolayan reportedly slapped the host and tore his clothes during a tense on-camera exchange.

Isbae U gets unexpected treatment as Aremu Afolayan slaps him on ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask’. Credit: Aremu Olumide Afolayan, @isbaeu

Source: Instagram

Isbae U built his show's reputation on sharp, often provocative introductions designed to get a rise out of his guests. With Aremu Afolayan in the chair, it appears he got far more than he bargained for.

The comedian opened the segment with a string of pointed remarks aimed at the actor. He questioned whether Aremu could truly be called an actor, though he quickly acknowledged the undeniable greatness of his late father, legendary filmmaker Adeleove Afolayan.

Isbae U also made jokes about Aremu's physique, comparing his stomach to the shape of an amoeba, and raised eyebrows over his source of income given that he rarely appears in films these days.

Aremu's response to the income jabs was measured at first. He explained that worsening insecurity across Nigeria had made travelling for shoots increasingly dangerous and that he was not willing to put himself at risk for a fee of ₦2 million or ₦3 million.

The atmosphere shifted sharply when Isbae U attempted to draw a parallel between his own late father, Sir K. Kamoru, and Aremu's father.

Aremu was having none of it. He firmly rejected the comparison, insisting that the comedian's father had no place in any conversation about his father's cinematic legacy, and he openly challenged Isbae U's credentials as an actor when measured against what the Afolayan name represented in Nigerian film history.

Aremu Afolayan’s encounter with Isbae U takes dramatic turn as he slaps the skitmaker. Credit: Aremu Olumide Afolayan

Source: Instagram

According to accounts circulating online, the disagreement moved beyond words at that point.

Aremu allegedly slapped Isbae U and tore his outfit, with footage of the dramatic moment spreading rapidly across social media and sparking widespread reactions among viewers.

Watch the trending video from Instagram below:

Aremu Afolayan lay curses on his lineage

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Aremu made headlines over a video of him hurling insults at his extended family members.

The actor was seen cursing his family for not buying him a car.

This was after he opened an automobile dealership for different types of vehicles at home and abroad.

Source: Legit.ng