The United States praised Nigerian military operations this month for rescuing 125 kidnapping victims across the country

The operations also involved dismantling Islamic terrorist camps, recovering weapons, and clearing explosive devices

Washington said it supports all Nigerian government efforts to prevent kidnappings and hold perpetrators fully accountable

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The United States government has praised the Nigerian military for rescuing 125 kidnapping victims this month, calling the operations a significant step towards ending the violence plaguing the country.

The US said it commends the Nigerian military's recent operations, which led to the rescue of the victims alongside the dismantling of Islamic terrorist camps, the recovery of weapons, and the clearance of explosive devices.

The operations also dismantled terrorist camps, recovered weapons and cleared explosive devices. Photo credit: Donald Trump/@HQNigerianArmy

Source: UGC

This was disclosed in a statement shared by Bureau of African Affairs @AsstSecStateAF on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

"We support all efforts by the Nigerian government to prevent kidnappings and hold the perpetrators of this violence fully accountable," the statement read.

Nigerians react to US Statement

The commendation drew responses from Nigerians on social media, with many praising the military's efforts.

@Sistaliano wrote:

"This is commendable. Well done to our gallant military for these remarkable operations. Every rescued victim is a life restored and a family reunited."

@HighChiefOkoro added:

"Kudos to our military, and God bless President Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

@Rassheed_ expressed surprise at the scale of the rescue, writing:

"125 victims rescued. Wow... May God continue to give our military the strength and wisdom to keep fighting."

Not everyone received the statement warmly. @Jerry_Omo_Oodua was sceptical about the US announcement, writing:

"America dropped new propaganda; see APC bombarding CS with congratulatory words as if it wasn't a few days ago that our security agents went to negotiate face-to-face with Nigerian problems."

@Abiodun_1394 struck a cautiously optimistic tone:

"Good to see security cooperation producing reported results. Hopefully, these efforts will continue until kidnapping and terrorist activities are brought under control across the country."

@talktoojogbon simply said:

"Love to see this kind of news. Well done to the military."

US gives Nigeria satellite intelligence to track terrorists

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Defence Minister Christopher Musa confirmed the Nigerian military is receiving real-time US satellite intelligence to track and target militant leaders.

Musa said troops have killed several bandit and terrorist leaders in overnight operations across the north-west and north-east.

Nigeria has also struck a cross-border pursuit deal with Cameroon, Niger and Chad as it steps up security ahead of the general election.

Source: Legit.ng