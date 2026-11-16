Yul Edochie Shares Goal for 2027 Amid Allegation of Snubbing Daughter’s New SUV Purchase
- Yul Edochie returned to social media with a political post reaffirming his support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections
- The actor made no mention of his daughter Danielle's recently acquired SUV on his social media pages, which had been generating buzz online
- Fans flooded the comments section, questioning why Yul stayed silent on his daughter's milestone while focusing on politics
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Yul Edochie has made his political priorities clear, but it is what he left unsaid that has fans talking.
The Nollywood actor resurfaced on social media with a declaration of loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, pledging his support ahead of the 2027 general elections.
"Today I reaffirm my stand and 100% support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I say 2027, Tinubu or Nothing," he wrote on his Facebook page.
The post came at a moment when attention in his family circle had been drawn to his daughter Danielle, who recently made headlines after acquiring an SUV. Yul did not acknowledge the milestone in any public post, and his silence on the matter was not lost on followers.
Yul Edochie's post about his goal for 2027 is below:
The comments section under his Tinubu post quickly shifted from politics to family matters, with many users on Instagram pointing out the contrast between his loud political endorsement and his quiet response to his daughter's achievement.
Yul Edochie's daughter fires back at critic
Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie's daughter, Danielle, sparked reactions on Instagram after clapping back at a critic who questioned her decision to buy her first car, a sleek dark grey SUV she had been saving toward for five years.
While congratulatory messages poured in following her cinematic reveal video, a user with the handle @dotunfagbemi decided to lecture her on her spending habits.
Not ready to let it slide, Danielle slammed the netizens, stirring reactions from fans.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng