Yul Edochie returned to social media with a political post reaffirming his support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections

The actor made no mention of his daughter Danielle's recently acquired SUV on his social media pages, which had been generating buzz online

Fans flooded the comments section, questioning why Yul stayed silent on his daughter's milestone while focusing on politics

Yul Edochie has made his political priorities clear, but it is what he left unsaid that has fans talking.

The Nollywood actor resurfaced on social media with a declaration of loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, pledging his support ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Netizens question Yul Edochie's silence over daughter Danielle’s new SUV. Credit: yuledochie/d3forareason

Source: Instagram

"Today I reaffirm my stand and 100% support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I say 2027, Tinubu or Nothing," he wrote on his Facebook page.

The post came at a moment when attention in his family circle had been drawn to his daughter Danielle, who recently made headlines after acquiring an SUV. Yul did not acknowledge the milestone in any public post, and his silence on the matter was not lost on followers.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie backs Tinubu as 2027 elections approach. Credit: yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie's post about his goal for 2027 is below:

The comments section under his Tinubu post quickly shifted from politics to family matters, with many users on Instagram pointing out the contrast between his loud political endorsement and his quiet response to his daughter's achievement.

Yul Edochie's daughter fires back at critic

Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie's daughter, Danielle, sparked reactions on Instagram after clapping back at a critic who questioned her decision to buy her first car, a sleek dark grey SUV she had been saving toward for five years.

While congratulatory messages poured in following her cinematic reveal video, a user with the handle @dotunfagbemi decided to lecture her on her spending habits.

Not ready to let it slide, Danielle slammed the netizens, stirring reactions from fans.

Source: Legit.ng