Nigerian actor Aremu Afolayan trends online after a video clip of him throwing his extended family members under the bus in public

Aremu, who is one of the younger brothers of ace movie producer Kunle Afolayan, in his viral post, was seen laying heavy curses on his extended family for not buying a car for him

The Nollywood actor recently opened an automobile dealership for different specs of vehicles both at home and abroad

A video clip of Nollywood actor Aremu Afolayan has sparked reactions as he was seen laying heavy and scary curses on some of his extended family members.

The movie star in the trending clip could be heard drawing an inference that since he started he is automobile dealership, he has witnessed many people buy cars for their family members and relatives.

Nigerian actor Aremu Afolayan stirs reactions online, cursing heavily at his extended family members. Photo credit: @aremumimostwantedlikecrudeoil/@kunleafolayan

However, such privilege was never he's to enjoy from either paternal or maternal lineage. Hence, he decided to lay heavy curses on his extended family members.

But to the surprise of many, one of Aremu's older brothers, Gabriel Afolayan, was quick to reprimand Aremu to desist from laying curses on his family members in public, noting that he seems not okay in the head.

Watch Aremu Afolayan's viral clip laying curses on his extended family:

See how netizens reacted to Aremu Afolayan's video cursing his extended family

@official_otblogger:

"True talk! It’s hard to find a family member who will help or contribute to the business you venture into. They prefer to patronize other people aside their family members."

@gabbylucciii:

"A fi igba t’ori e pada spin iwo omo yi."

@olamitunde_alade:

"Whatever you may become in life. Plz Education is necessary."

@davidkhofi:

"Tasteless utterances."

@wale.ng:

"Send the curses to your family WhatsApp group."

@beejay_collectnz:

"How many cousins, niece or nephew you sef don buy car give??? All d same I want to Believe it's a cruize something...."

@gloriaatomic:

"If ogun con kill everybody for your family abeg who go con remain bayii Mr Ogun."

@babafella_bundle_money_:

"I fill like taging my family WhatsApp group all my Rich brothers and sisters them be correct ahun them d."

@slimberry8:

"The weapon fashioned against the Afolayan family"

Source: Legit.ng