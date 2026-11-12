Lara Adeboye spoke publicly about the role President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Remi, played in her family's life

The widow revealed that Tinubu's intervention played a key part in the circumstances surrounding her husband's final days

Lara also disclosed that the First Lady had a personal connection to gifts Gbenga Adeboye once received

Lara Adeboye, the widow of late Nigerian comedian and broadcaster Gbenga Adeboye, has spoken candidly about the support her family received from President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, in the years surrounding her husband's death.

Appearing on the Kasnaty Show, Lara recalled with emotion how the Tinubus stood firmly by her family during the trying period of Gbenga's illness and eventual passing in 2003. It is worth noting that Tinubu was not yet Nigeria's president at the time of Adeboye's death; he was then the Governor of Lagos state.

Lara Adeboye reveals how Bola Tinubu helped Gbenga during his final days. Credit: gbengaadeboye/abat

Source: Instagram

Tinubu's role in Gbenga Adeboye's final days

One of the most striking revelations Lara made was that her husband might never have left Ibadan had Tinubu not stepped in. She stated clearly that without his involvement, Gbenga would have died there, adding that Tinubu's intervention was critical in getting the ailing comedian proper care before his passing.

Lara also touched on the warmth shown by the First Lady, recounting an episode in which Gbenga had received gifts and Oluremi Tinubu personally asked him to take them home to his wife. The gesture, though small, clearly left a lasting impression on the family.

Who was Gbenga Adeboye?

Gbenga Adeboye was one of Nigeria's most beloved entertainers, rising to fame through radio programmes and stage performances during the 1980s and 1990s. He was widely celebrated for his sharp Yoruba wit and was known by several nicknames, including Funwontan. He died at the age of 43, leaving behind a legacy that continues to resonate with fans of Yoruba comedy and broadcasting.

Lara's remarks have drawn renewed attention to the Adeboye family's story, more than two decades after the comedian's passing.

Gbenga Adeboye's widow Lara appreciates President Tinubu in video. Credit: gbengaadeboye.

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Gbenga Adeboye's sister called for DNA tests on his 3 children 23 years after his death.

The video of Lara Adeboye speaking about Tinubu's intervention is below:

Video of Gbenga Adeboye’s kids resurfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Gbenga Adeboye’s name resurfaced on social media following a video of his children.

Adeboye’s kids, Igwe and Damilola, were captured on video with comedian Owen Gee.

In the clip, the comedian celebrated the genius that Adeboye was in the presence of his two kids as he continued to react in awe at being with them.

Source: Legit.ng