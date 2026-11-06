Dieko Afolayan marked his 21st birthday by posting striking portraits in a cropped black suit and bold blonde hairstyle

The young model's avant-garde look divided social media, drawing both sharp criticism and warm praise from followers

Colleagues and fans flooded his comment section with birthday messages as debate over his style raged online

Dieko Afolayan, son of renowned Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, has set Nigerian social media buzzing after posting a set of striking birthday photographs to mark his 21st year.

The young model and influencer shared the portraits with a brief, star-studded caption — "21⭐️", letting the images do most of the talking.

Fans react to Kunle Afolayan's son's unexpected birthday photos. Credit: @diekoafokayan

Source: Instagram

In the photos, Dieko sports a sharply tailored, cropped double-chested black suit alongside a vibrant, textured blonde hairstyle, an unconventional combination that immediately caught the internet's attention.

See his viral birthday post below:

Fans divided over Dieko

The comment section split almost immediately. Critics wasted no time weighing in, with @swaagaalhaji writing:

"So nobody fit tell am truth 😂."

@gameboi_tino suggested the look was calculated for attention:

"You sha wan rage bait us😢".

Supporters pushed back just as quickly. @kissmichael309 praised his confidence, commenting:

"I love how you always press haters' necks. Happy Birthday, Diekololami. The lord will never forsake you, champ. Keep living and soaring."

Colleagues and close friends largely set the debate aside to celebrate him. @danielochuko_ wrote:

"Happy birthday superstar 🎉🎉🎉🎉", while @_emmanuelgoodnews added, "Happy Birthday Superstar ✨✨✨". @aremumimostwantedlikecrudeoil kept it warm and simple: "Happy Baiday Diekola ❤️".

Dieko himself joined the celebrations in his own comment section, writing:

"Happy birthday @itglow.co. We are loved, my special precious project. I love us. I love you. I love my community. Thank you God.⭐️❤️".

Fans react to Kunle Afolayan's son's unexpected birthday photos. Credit: @diekoafolayan

Source: Instagram

Kunle Afolayan speaks about Nollywood

In a previous report, Legit.ng reported that Kunle Afolayan spoke about some industry topics, including why there are few female cinematographers.

The filmmaker also discussed Americans telling African stories through their movies, using The Woman King as an example.

Source: Legit.ng