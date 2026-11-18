The Nigerian stock market shed N2.27 trillion in market value on Tuesday as the NGX All-Share Index declined by 1.38% amid widespread selling pressure

Trading activity weakened, with share volume falling by 16.26% to 564.04 million shares, while the number of deals dropped by 18.91%

Dangote Cement, John Holt and Red Star Express led the losers, while Cadbury Nigeria, Livestock Feeds and Africa Prudential recorded the biggest gains

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks and general market trends.

The Nigerian stock market closed sharply lower on Tuesday as investors' sell-offs in major equities wiped out N2.27 trillion in market value in a single trading session.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) showed that the All-Share Index (ASI) declined by 3,491.13 points, representing a 1.38% drop, to close at 249,318.65 points from 252,809.78 points recorded in the previous session.

Investors lost N2.27 trillion on the Nigerian Exchange as the All-Share Index dropped 1.38% Photo: Bloomberg

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Similarly, total market capitalisation fell by 1.38% from N164.15 trillion to N161.88 trillion, translating into a loss of approximately N2.27 trillion.

Trading activity also weakened, with investors exchanging 564.04 million shares, down 16.26% from 673.6 million shares recorded in the previous session.

The number of deals declined by 18.91% to 30,992 from 38,218 transactions.

Conversely, the market downturn was partially cushioned by selective buying interest in the Consumer Goods and Insurance sectors.

NGX top gainers

Cadbury Nigeria led the market gainers after its share price increased by 10% to N62.70 from N57.00.

Livestock Feeds advanced by 9.87% to N12.80 from N11.65.

Africa Prudential gained 9.80% to N11.20 from N10.20.

International Breweries rose by 9.78% to N10.10 from N9.20.

eTranzact International appreciated by 7.81% to N17.25 from N16.00.

Investors traded 564.04 million shares in 30,992 deals as the Nigerian stock market Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

NGX top losers

Dangote Cement topped the list of decliners after its share price dropped by 9.99% to N1,323.00 from N1,469.90.

John Holt declined by 9.71% to N7.90 from N8.75.

Red Star Express fell by 9.60% to N11.30 from N12.50.

R.T. Briscoe shed 6.67% to N7.70 from N8.25.

Caverton Offshore Support Group lost 4.17% to N4.60 from N4.80.

Dangote plans another IPO

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has confirmed plans to take Dangote Fertiliser public in 2028, potentially opening another major part of his industrial empire to Nigerian and international investors.

Dangote disclosed the timeline during an interview at the Qatar Economic Forum on Sunday, where he discussed the ownership structure of his businesses and plans to bring more investors into the Dangote Group.

Speaking about the group's ownership structure, Dangote explained that his businesses have largely been developed without outside partners but said that approach is changing as the group seeks broader public ownership.

Source: Legit.ng