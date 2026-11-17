Fuji musician KS1 Malaika has publicly defended Yoruba actor Baba Lanko amid allegations linking him to a ₦5 million impersonation scam

The singer described the actor as his elder brother from Abeokuta and insisted that he trusted him despite the accusations made by benefactor King Prime

Malaika also confirmed that fraudsters were impersonating him and his manager to collect money from unsuspecting fans and event sponsors

Fuji musician KS1 Malaika has spoken out in defence of veteran Yoruba actor Baba Lanko, popularly known as Omoba Dubai, following allegations linking him to a ₦5 million fraud.

The singer addressed the controversy in a video shared on his official Instagram account on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Malaika made it clear that he trusted the actor and did not believe he could be involved in the alleged scam.

KS1 Malaika makes it clear that he trusted Lanko and did not believe he could be involved in the alleged scam. Photos: @ksimalaika/@lankoomodubai/IG.

Source: Instagram

Why Malaika is standing by Baba Lanko

Speaking about his relationship with the actor, the Fuji star described him as an elder brother from their hometown of Abeokuta.

He said he had met the actor several times and had no reason to believe the actor would participate in fraudulent activities.

His comments followed allegations by a benefactor known as King Prime, who claimed that Lanko connected him to people pretending to represent Malaika's management.

King Prime alleged that he transferred ₦5 million for show tickets and outfits that were never delivered.

He subsequently demanded that Lanko recover the money or return a BMW he had previously gifted him.

Malaika warns fans about impersonators

While defending the actor, Malaika confirmed that some individuals had been using his name, photographs and the identity of his personal manager, AZ Malaika, to defraud people.

He said his team had reported the matter to the police for investigation.

The singer urged fans and event sponsors to confirm bookings, ticket purchases and financial requests through his verified social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Baba Lanko has denied knowledge of the alleged fraud. He reportedly offered to return the BMW while cooperating with investigations to clear his name.

Watch the X video of Malaika defending actor Lanko here:

KS1 Malaika says he had met Lanko several times and had no reason to believe the actor would participate in fraudulent activities. Photos: @ksimalaika/IG.

Source: Instagram

Saheed Osupa, Malaika set Guinness World Record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Fuji stars King Saheed Osupa and KS1 Malaika achieved global recognition after headlining a Lagos concert that set a Guinness World Record. The event, tagged Trench Symphony:

The Dapper Live Experience, featured an 85-member orchestra performing alongside top Nigerian music stars, making it the largest orchestra ever assembled for an Afrobeats concert.

Source: Legit.ng