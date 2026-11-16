Kunle Afolayan's son Dieko publicly revealed he is a survivor of bedroom assault and endured years of bullying

The 21-year-old disclosed that he attempted to end it all multiple times, including one particularly alarming incident

Dieko credited his mother, his uncle Aremu, and a growing passion for hosting and presenting with pulling him back from the edge

Kunle Afolayan's son Dieko has opened up in a deeply personal interview, revealing that he is a survivor of bedroom assault and has made multiple attempts on his own life.

The 21-year-old, speaking in a video posted on Instagram on Monday, 17 November 2026, described a painful journey through bullying, trauma and an attempt to end it all before finding purpose through his voice and passion for presenting.

Kunle Afolayan’s son, Diekola, shares what he did after he was bullied on social media for a long. Photo credit@diekoafolayan

Source: Instagram

Dieko Afolayan recalls his darkest moments

Dieko did not hold back as he recounted the depths of his struggles, disclosing that there were periods when he genuinely felt he did not belong in the world.

He recalled one moment in which he attempted to ingest broken glass, describing it as a point where he had simply lost the will to continue.

"I have tried so many times to end it all," he said. "I remember the time I tried to ingest like broken glass because I was just like, okay, maybe I don't belong here."

Kunle Afolayan’s son, Dieko, speaks about his mother and uncle, who are his role models. Photo credit@diekoafolayan

Source: Instagram

He also confirmed that beyond the bullying, he is a survivor of bedroom assault, though he was clear that he refuses to let those experiences be the full story of who he is. "That does not define who I am. It doesn't define where I get to," he said.

The turning point, Diekola explained, came when he began hosting and presenting events at his school. As more people sought him out for those roles, he said something shifted inside him, and he started to see his presence on earth as purposeful.

"I came to this world for something. I have a mission on earth, and that's to make people feel something, to use my voice for the voiceless," he said.

Diekola: Support System that kept him going

Dieko was effusive in his praise for his mother, calling her an "amazing support system" and directing a message straight to her during the interview.

He also named his uncle Aremu as someone who taught him the value of authenticity, and singled out others, including Enioluwa and a family friend known as Auntie Funke Akindele, as role models who helped shape him.

He also addressed the topic of toxic masculinity directly, arguing that societal pressure on men to suppress emotion contributes to the high rate of male ending it all.

"Society has created this space where there's so much toxic masculinity that they don't give men the grace to express," he said.

Here is the Instagram video of Diekola Afolayan speaking about himself:

Fans and followers responded warmly to the interview:

@sleekie9.0:

"Bless him. Such an intelligent young man."

@naijaowambe_tv:

"Please stay strong and be fine. God will leave you give you grace and strength to navigate life."

@omoyosola011:

"Sending my love dieko ❤️🤝"

@a_d_u_k_e:

"He speaks so well."

@haleetop:

"He speaks so well. Believe me, Dieko is not gay. He is just who he is. Love you."

@habibatemporium.ngib:

"He is a very calm, humble and respectful person, he is my customer and his mom too. Wishing him all the very best."

Aremu Afolayan drags his lineage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian actor Aremu Afolayan trended online after a video clip of him hurling insults at his extended family members went public.

Aremu, one of the younger brothers of ace movie producer Kunle Afolayan, was seen in the viral post laying heavy curses on his family for not buying him a car.

The Nollywood actor recently opened an automobile dealership for different types of vehicles at home and abroad.

Source: Legit.ng