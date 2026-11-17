Australia Publishes Names of 15 Jobs Foreigners Secure Skilled Work Visas For
- The Australian government published a list of the 15 occupations that received the highest number of skilled work visas in recent years
- The list covers workers who obtained Temporary Skills Shortage and Skills in Demand visas across multiple financial years
- Chefs, doctors, nurses, software programmers and accountants all feature among the top occupations on the list
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The Australian government has released data showing which occupations attracted the greatest number of skilled work visas, giving foreign workers a clearer picture of where demand is strongest in the country's labour market.
The figures cover grants under both the Temporary Skills Shortage (TSS) visa and the Skills in Demand visa. The data compares full-year results for 2023–2024 and 2024–2025 against partial figures for 2025–2026, recorded up to 31 December 2025.
Australia's top 15 skilled visa occupations
The 15 occupations that received the highest number of skilled work visa grants are as follows:
1. Chefs
2. General practitioners and resident medical officers
3. Motor mechanics
4. Software and applications programmers
5. Nursing support and personal care workers
6. Registered nurses
7. Advertising and marketing professionals
8. Accountants
9. Cooks
10. Structural steel and welding trades workers
11. ICT business and systems analysts
12. Mechanical engineering draftspersons and technicians
13. Management and organisation analysts
14. Child carers
15. ICT support and test engineers
Australia: Skilled worker visa applicants
The range of occupations on the list spans healthcare, technology, trades, and professional services, reflecting the breadth of skills Australia has been sourcing from abroad.
However, featuring on the list does not automatically make a foreign worker eligible for a visa. Applicants are still required to meet all relevant occupation, skills, sponsorship, and additional visa requirements before a grant can be approved.
Australia sets travel limits for citizenship applicants
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia has set travel limits for foreigners applying for citizenship. Under the rules, applicants must not spend more than 12 months outside the country during the four years before applying.
They must also keep their absences within 90 days during the final 12 months before submitting their applications. The government further requires applicants to have lived in Australia on a valid visa for four continuous years.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng