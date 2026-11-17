The Australian government published a list of the 15 occupations that received the highest number of skilled work visas in recent years

The list covers workers who obtained Temporary Skills Shortage and Skills in Demand visas across multiple financial years

Chefs, doctors, nurses, software programmers and accountants all feature among the top occupations on the list

The Australian government has released data showing which occupations attracted the greatest number of skilled work visas, giving foreign workers a clearer picture of where demand is strongest in the country's labour market.

The figures cover grants under both the Temporary Skills Shortage (TSS) visa and the Skills in Demand visa. The data compares full-year results for 2023–2024 and 2024–2025 against partial figures for 2025–2026, recorded up to 31 December 2025.

Australia publishes 15 jobs that received the most skilled work visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Ezra Acayan/Thomas Trutschel

Source: Getty Images

Australia's top 15 skilled visa occupations

The 15 occupations that received the highest number of skilled work visa grants are as follows:

1. Chefs

2. General practitioners and resident medical officers

3. Motor mechanics

4. Software and applications programmers

5. Nursing support and personal care workers

6. Registered nurses

7. Advertising and marketing professionals

8. Accountants

9. Cooks

10. Structural steel and welding trades workers

11. ICT business and systems analysts

12. Mechanical engineering draftspersons and technicians

13. Management and organisation analysts

14. Child carers

15. ICT support and test engineers

Australia: Skilled worker visa applicants

The range of occupations on the list spans healthcare, technology, trades, and professional services, reflecting the breadth of skills Australia has been sourcing from abroad.

However, featuring on the list does not automatically make a foreign worker eligible for a visa. Applicants are still required to meet all relevant occupation, skills, sponsorship, and additional visa requirements before a grant can be approved.

Australia sets travel limits for citizenship applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia has set travel limits for foreigners applying for citizenship. Under the rules, applicants must not spend more than 12 months outside the country during the four years before applying.

They must also keep their absences within 90 days during the final 12 months before submitting their applications. The government further requires applicants to have lived in Australia on a valid visa for four continuous years.

Source: Legit.ng