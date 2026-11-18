Estonia's Riigikogu amended the Aliens Act, introducing new rules that allow foreign workers on employment-based residence permits to remain in the country after losing their jobs

The new law sets out three distinct unemployment periods depending on how long a foreigner's residence permit has been valid

The amendment also raises fines for employers who violate foreign worker employment rules, with penalties now reaching up to EUR 100,000 (N148,550,000) for serious breaches

Estonia has updated its immigration rules to give foreign workers more flexibility and protection, including the right to remain in the country for a defined period after losing employment.

The Riigikogu, Estonia's parliament, amended the Aliens Act to ease the shortage of qualified labour and to bring the country's residence permit regulations in line with current realities. Among the most significant changes are new rules governing how long a foreign employee may remain in Estonia without a job while holding a valid employment-based residence permit.

Estonia lists the foreigners allowed to be in the nation after losing their jobs. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Foreigners who can stay after job loss

The amendment defines three unemployment windows for foreign workers:

- Up to three months for those whose residence permits have been valid for less than two years

- Up to six months for those whose permits have been valid for at least two years

- Up to nine months in exceptional circumstances, regardless of permit duration

Foreign workers who are unemployed for more than three months are required to demonstrate that they have sufficient financial resources to support themselves during their stay in Estonia.

Estonia: Employer changes and social benefits

The amended law also makes it easier for foreign workers to switch jobs. Under the new rules, a worker holding a temporary residence permit issued for employment purposes will be able to move to a new employer without applying for a fresh permit. The new employer will simply be required to register the change with the Police and Border Guard Board. Standard employment conditions, including salary requirements and clearance from the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund, will still apply.

Foreign nationals staying in Estonia on the basis of a long-term visa also gain access to certain social security benefits under the Act, provided they are employed in Estonia and meet the standard eligibility criteria. These benefits include parental benefits as well as work ability and pension-related support. Family benefits, however, will not be extended to foreign workers.

Fines for violations rise to EUR 100,000

The legislation also addresses a rise in employment violations involving foreign workers. Because the existing fine rates for legal entities had not been updated since 2010, the Act revises them significantly. Companies found to have committed serious breaches of foreign worker employment rules could now face fines of up to EUR 100,000 (N148,550,000).

France changes immigration rules for foreign workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that France mentioned its new immigration rules for non-European foreign workers, including faster residence permit decisions and greater flexibility to change employers.

Workers on temporary permits who lose their jobs involuntarily may keep their right to stay, while some can have up to six months to find new work.

Source: Legit.ng