Danielle Edochie, daughter of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his wife May, bought her first car at just 21 years old

The young achiever announced the milestone on Instagram on November 15, 2026, sharing a reveal video of a dark grey SUV

When a critic questioned the purchase, Danielle fired back with a response that set social media ablaze

At 21, Danielle Edochie is not here to be talked down to.

The first daughter of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his wife May Edochie made a major personal announcement on Instagram on Sunday, November 15, 2026, revealing that she had finally purchased her own car, a goal she reportedly set for herself five years ago. The reveal featured a cinematic video of a sleek dark grey SUV that immediately drew thousands of reactions online.

Danielle Edochie blasts critic of her new car in a viral exchange. Credit: d3forareason

Source: Instagram

But not every comment was celebratory.

Danielle Edochie fires back at critic

A user with the handle `dotunfagbemi` slid into the comments with unsolicited financial advice, writing:

"If you have the money to buy 3 or 5 of this, then you are good, IF NOT, Terrible investment! At this age, it is not necessary. I will advice you go for something smaller and then keep building and focus on retiring early and investing big."

Danielle, posting under the handle `d3forareason`, was having none of it as she fired back at him.

The clap back quickly became the talking point of the post, with fans rallying behind the 21-year-old.

A screenshot of Danielle's exchange with a critic is below:

Fans rallied behind Danielle Edochie after she stood her ground in a heated exchange. Credit: d3forareason

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Danielle Edochie's response

Netizens were largely on Danielle's side, with many praising her boldness and celebrating her achievement on Instagram.

@mummytwinstv wrote:

"I told them, Danielle is not the type to mess with 😎 She is not anyway like her mum 😎 Stay the heckk away from her 😎 Do not touch the tiger's tail"

@iamosebola commented:

"This Girl go show judy and her kids shege 😂😂😂 Ada herself"

@olekanmapraise said:

"She is npt quite like her mother"

@crystalcoks02 reacted:

"Legal Adviser don collect, ewe 😂😂😂😂"

@nellly_peculiar1 shared:

"Pain went straight to his heart, leave the young lady alone. It's her money"

May Edochie's estranged husband Yul faces backlash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie found himself at the centre of online controversy after reposting a fan-made biography video that featured footage of his estranged wife, May Edochie.

The compilation, which was put together and sent to the actor by a fan, covered various aspects of his life, including his parents, clips from his old films, his new wife Judy Austin and their children, and his former partner May Edochie alongside their kids.

The gesture did not go down well with May's devoted fanbase.

Source: Legit.ng