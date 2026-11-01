Pastor Jimmy Odukoya of Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, remarried and brought his new wife before his congregation on Sunday, 1 November 2026

The cleric had teased fans days earlier with a cryptic photo of two ring-adorned hands, hinting at a new beginning

Pastor Tunde Bakare of The Citadel Global Community Church officiated the blessing of the marriage in the US

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, the senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church in Ilupeju, Lagos, has taken a new wife and officially introduced her to his congregation during Sunday service on 1 November 2026.

The announcement came days after the cleric stirred widespread curiosity on social media by posting a photograph showing two hands, a man's and a woman's, both wearing rings, with the caption describing it as a new beginning.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya speaks on the reason for taking a second wife during church service. Photo credit@iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

The post set off a wave of speculation among followers before the formal reveal.

During the Sunday service, Odukoya called his new wife, Mo Odukoya, to the stage before the congregation.

He explained that since taking over the leadership of the church, he had remained single, but that he felt called to remarry, citing the biblical principle that it is not good for a man to be alone.

Pastor Tunde Bakare blesses the union

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya speaks about his marriage in church while he introduces his new wife. Photo credit@iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

According to Pastor Tunde Bakare, the General Overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church, the wedding took place in the United States. Bakare, who blessed the marriage, disclosed that Odukoya's new wife is the daughter of Reverend Theophilus and Bolaji Daniel.

The new first lady of Fountain of Life Church will be known as Pastor Mo Odukoya.

Odukoya was previously married to Kemi Odukoya, and the two share children.

Here is the Facebook post about the cleric and his new wife:

Fans react to Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's new marriage

The announcement drew strong reactions from Nigerians online, with many congratulating the couple while others raised pointed observations about the new wife's appearance and the wider conversation around divorce within the church.

Ogechukwu Oragwa wrote:

"Congratulations to them. Na head pastor of a leading church wear nose ring for alter ooo. But your bf said it's only watwird women that wears nose ring .... You don dey see signs ooo.. no wait to see wonders."

@Kate Bassey shared:

"I hope more Christians understand that it's not only 'death' that ends marriages. Even men of God are marrying more than once in their lifetime If e no gree you, leave!."

@Onyedinma Chisom Nora commented:

"Congratulations to them. The girl is pretty."

@Imole Ayo Gold reacted:

"So he's truly divorced his former wife kemi? Na wa o."

@Juliet Nky wrote:

"Mummy G.O is even on noise ring.... Churches of these days eeh, God have mercy."

@Dobis Adaobi Promise noted:

"She looks familiar."

Moment between Jimmy Odukoya and Bishop Oyedepo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video of the moment between Bishop David Oyedepo and Pastor Jimmy Odukoya had surfaced online, drawing the attention of many.

Some prominent clerics attended the 50th birthday ceremony of Pastor Yemi Davids, and clips from the event were shared online.

Source: Legit.ng