Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo spoke candidly about the limits of pastoral counselling in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, shared on X on November 15

Kingsley stated that not every pastor is equipped to teach on relationship matters or serve as a counsellor

The pastor also shared plans to establish a marriage university staffed by trained Christian counsellors to support church leaders

Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo has spoken out against pastors taking on the role of relationship counsellors, arguing that some of the most damaging advice people receive comes from within the church.

During an interview with Chude Jideonwo, shared on X on November 15, Okonkwo was direct in his assessment.

Kingsley Okonkwo calls for trained Christian counsellors to support pastors with relationship matters. Photo: kingsleypst

Source: Instagram

The cleric noted that pastoral duties are rooted in Scripture and prayer, and that venturing beyond those boundaries into professional counselling territory often does more harm than good.

"Not every Pastor can teach on relationship matters. Some of the most horrible advice people have told me they got was from a pastor," he said.

Pastor Okonkwo went on to explain that much of what he teaches on relationships did not come from formal instruction or church tradition.

He pointed out that many people were simply not accessing professional help and were instead relying on their pastors, who may not have the training to handle complex personal situations.

"Most of what I teach, I didn't get from anywhere. People weren't getting professional help; it was just basic things from the Bible," he said.

His position is clear: a pastor's role is already well-defined, and trying to function as a therapist or relationship expert stretches that role beyond its proper boundaries.

Pastor Okonkwo's plans for a marriage university

Rather than simply criticising the status quo, Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo shared a concrete vision for addressing the gap.

He said he intends to establish a marriage university staffed by trained Christian counsellors who can provide the kind of support that pastors are not equipped to offer.

"The body of Christ needs professional help, but Christ-centred. I plan to have a marriage University and trained counsellors who are Christians and can give the pastors support. It is not everything the pastor should be trying to solve. His job is already defined; he should stay within the confines of Scripture, prayer, and all that. A pastor shouldn't be talking," he said.

The proposal reflects Pastor Kingley Okonkwo's broader concern that the church, while spiritually grounded, often lacks the professional infrastructure needed to genuinely support couples and individuals navigating relationship challenges.

Watch Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo speak on relationship counselling in the X video below:

Kingsley Okonkwo sparks online debate with relationship advice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo sparked debate online after advising women to focus on men who have already shown interest in them.

Okonkwo urged women to respond to messages, chats and calls from potential suitors rather than choosing only those they want.

Source: Legit.ng