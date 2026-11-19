American political strategist Diana London rejected allegations that the Nigerian government paid her $4.5m following her interview with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

London described the claims as a smear campaign, but documents filed under US lobbying laws showed her firm received payments from a lobbying group linked to Nigeria

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar called on the Presidency to release the full unedited Tinubu interview and disclose all payments tied to the lobbying contract

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - American political strategist Diana London has pushed back against claims that she was paid $4.5 million by the Nigerian government, following the backlash that erupted after her interview with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja recently.

Legit.ng reports that London, who is the Chief Executive Officer of London Global Strategies, took to her X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, November 18, to address the allegations, calling them a deliberate smear campaign. She said she had travelled to Nigeria to conduct part of a documentary interview with Tinubu and to experience the country first-hand.

American political strategist Diana London responds to allegations surrounding payments linked to a lobbying contract involving the Nigerian government. Photo credit: @dianalondon_usa

Source: Twitter

She wrote:

"I unequivocally deny the claim that Nigeria's government nor anyone else in Nigeria paid me $4.5 million. I went to Nigeria to interview President Tinubu @officialABAT for parts of a documentary and see Nigeria for myself. This SMEAR CAMPAIGN can make noise, but can't change the facts or stop me from speaking the truth."

US lobbying deal ignites controversy

The controversy follows a report by a Nigerian news outlet, which alleged that London received $4.5 million for the assignment. However, documents filed under the United States Foreign Agents Registration Act tell a different story. According to those filings, London Global Strategies received payments totalling $375,000 from DCI Group, a US-based lobbying firm contracted by the Nigerian government through Aster Legal. The payments were described as retainers for services rendered under the lobbying arrangement.

The interview itself raised further questions about the connection between London's media engagement and her firm's role in the lobbying deal. Before the backlash intensified, London had posted messages praising the Nigeria-United States security partnership and calling Nigeria America's greatest ally in Africa. She later deleted those posts and restricted who could reply to her X account.

Ex-Vice President Atiku demands the disclosure of Tinubu's alleged lobbying contract amid controversy over Diana London's interview with the president. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Atiku demands Tinubu's lobbying contract disclosure

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar entered the debate, calling on the Presidency to make the alleged lobbying contract public. He asked that all related payments and invoices be disclosed and that the full, unedited recording of the Tinubu interview be released. Atiku also asked the Presidency to clarify whether the interview was conducted as part of the $4.5 million lobbying arrangement.

As of the time this report was filed, the Nigerian presidency had not publicly addressed the relationship between London's interview and the lobbying contract.

Read Diana London's full rebuttal via the X post below:

Atiku reacts to anti-Tinubu chants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku spoke about his reception in Potiskum, Yobe State, during his African Democratic Congress (ADC) campaign tour.

The former vice president took aim at the presidency over allegations of AI-generated crowd images at Tinubu's rallies.

ADC's Atiku made a fresh pledge to Nigerians tied to what he heard crowds chanting at his campaign stops.

Source: Legit.ng