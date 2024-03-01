Popular Nigerian gospel artist Moses Bliss left fans filled with admiration over the manner in which he exalted his newlywed wife

The two lovebirds were the talk of town on February 29, as pictures and videos from their traditional wedding filled the internet

During their vote of thanks, the musician quickly corrected how the MC initially introduced his wife

Nigerian gospel artist Moses Bliss had a fantastic time during his just-concluded traditional wedding to his fiancee, Marie Wiseborn.

Videos from the star-studded ceremony kept netizens glued to their phones throughout February 29, 2024.

Moses Bliss slams the MC at his wedding. Credit: @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

A recent clip captured when Moses and his woman gave out their vote of thanks to the beautiful guests that graced their big day trended online.

The musician started his speech by correcting the MC for introducing his wife as” the most beautiful bride in Africa” and noted that she was the “most beautiful bride in the whole universe”.

Speaking further, he handed the mic over to his sweetheart, who prayed and appreciated everyone who came from different parts of the world to celebrate with them.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Moses Bliss and Wife’s vote of thanks

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

l.u.c.y.16:

"See me for my bed saying you are welcome my darling like say dem invite me.."

ehis_perfect:

"In the space of 1 year!!!! JUST 1 year ooooo!!!!!! Don’t let one oga keep you for 10 years and when you ready to leave he will say “I had plans for us” Just for jokes:. Do whatever works for you but a man that knows already knows. Thank you."

nhyiravictoryroyal_victory:

"Such a lady. My goodness. Some of us the way we have toil through life ee we are too hard. Pretty lady indeed. Thank you Jesus For them."

real_sivitim:

"This is how you know a man that loves his wife without boundaries… he lets her shine."

beautybyrmd:

"Since we entered this year , all Saturdays are for one pepper or the other . God will help us. Beautiful couple."

Moses Bliss and Groomsmen cry at his wedding

Moments from the gospel singer's traditional wedding have continued to flood the internet.

One event that left a significant impression on the minds of netizens was when Marie's father was saying his parting words to his daughter in the midst of the musician and his groomsmen.

A little shift from father-daughter time showed how Moses Bliss and his groomsmen had bloodshot eyes as they witnessed the moment.

Source: Legit.ng