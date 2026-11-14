Laila Charani, Senator Ned Nwoko's Moroccan fifth wife, posted a candid photo of her son bonding with Regina Daniels' two boys

The three brothers were pictured laughing together, prompting fans to gush over the sibling bond on display

The post comes amid ongoing public interest in the Nwoko household following their marital crisis

Laila Charani, the Moroccan fifth wife of Nigerian billionaire politician Senator Ned Nwoko, has set social media buzzing after posting a photo of her son spending quality time with the two young sons of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

The candid image, shared on Laila's social media page, shows the three boys huddled together indoors, laughing and grinning warmly at the camera.

Laila Charani sparks reactions as she shares heartwarming moment between her son and Regina Daniels’ boys. Credit: @princenednwoko, @mnslailacharani

Source: Instagram

One child is dressed in a bright yellow top, while the other two sport matching white T-shirts. Laila kept her caption short and affectionate, writing:

"Look how beautiful they are 😍❤️."

The post quickly drew attention from fans who praised Laila for nurturing closeness among Ned Nwoko's children despite the complicated family dynamics that have played out publicly in recent months. Regina Daniels' two sons, Munir and Khalifa, have been spotted on several occasions in the company of their father and Laila during this period.

The warm display comes after Regina Daniels revealed she had been dealing with personal health challenges and withdrew from social media amid a widely reported marital crisis with Senator Nwoko.

Fans React to Laila Charani's Post

Many who came across the photo were moved by what they saw as a genuine effort to keep the children close and happy regardless of adult tensions. Here are some of the comments:

@mercymegas7 wrote:

"She takes a very good care of them despite the differences she had with the mum which is awesome 💯"

@stanlyejiofor commented:

"Regina and noise. I remember exactly his words....I must get my children, and will take care of them"

@ummitabature said:

"You are a good woman"

@lebzaramokgopa observed:

"The two older boys look so much alike"

Fans gush over adorable photo of Regina Daniels’ sons spending time with Laila Charani’s son. Credit: @mnslailacharani

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels and Laila Charani unfollow each other

Legit.ng earlier reported that things did not seem to be going well between Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

The two, who used to be friends and even exchanged friendly banter online, recently unfollowed each other.

Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.

Source: Legit.ng