Social media critic VeryDarkMan publicly questioned Tonto Dikeh's calling after a video of the actress preaching in church went viral

The clip, shared on November 18, 2026, showed Evangelist Tonto Dikeh delivering a sermon about money and faith

VeryDarkMan's comment ignited a fierce debate online, with fans divided over his criticism of her transition into ministry

Social media critic VeryDarkMan (VDM) has taken aim at Nollywood actress-turned-evangelist Tonto Dikeh after footage of her preaching in church made the rounds online.

Blogger Tunde Ednut shared the clip on Instagram on November 18, 2026, capturing Evangelist Tonto Dikeh delivering a sermon about the relationship between faith and wealth.

VeryDarkMan reacts to Tonto Dikeh’s new role as an evangelist after her church preaching video goes viral. Photo: verydarkblackman/tontolet

Source: Instagram

In the message, Tonto Dikeh urged believers to see money as a blessing from God while warning against making it an idol.

She stressed that no level of wealth should replace God in a person's life, and that riches ought to be used for good rather than personal glory.

VeryDarkMan, however, was not convinced by what he watched.

The outspoken critic flatly disputed the idea that Tonto Dikeh had received a divine calling, stating bluntly:

"God did not call that woman."

Tonto Dikeh shares biblical lessons about money during church preaching as VeryDarkMan weighs in on her new ministry

Source: Original

Tonto Dikeh's shift from acting to evangelism

Tonto Dikeh's move from acting into ministry has been one of the more talked-about personal transformations in Nigerian celebrity circles, drawing admiration from some quarters and scrutiny from others.

VDM's latest comments have reignited that conversation, with many questioning whether public figures ought to face this level of criticism over matters of personal faith.

Watch Tonto Dikeh's sermon that prompted VDM's comment in the Instagram video below:

Fans divided over VDM's comment

The remark quickly lit up the comment sections, drawing a wide range of responses from people on both sides of the debate.

Some backed VDM's scepticism, while many others pushed back, questioning his authority to judge another person's spiritual path.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@princesso_vin wrote:

"Does God need vdm permission to Evangelist Tonto Dikeh to do God's work? NO!!!"

@dope162026 commented:

" I believe you vdm"

@chidinma__ replied:

"Na devil call am? You no holy pass her that's what I know for sure"

@blessious_ofure said:

"you wey God call, preach your own make we hear. Must you always be negative about someone or something?"

@sos_skincare_household wrote:

"everyone is called. Know where you're called."

@paidtilldaend added:

"I agree bro"

@innocentonyah fired back:

" .... Deputy Jesus how did u know???? Leave her alone"

VDM leaks Zinoleesky's voice note with Lil Frosh

Legit.ng reported that, on Monday, November 9, 2026, Verydarkman released a leaked voice note allegedly capturing a private conversation between Lil Frosh and Zinoleesky after Mohbad’s death.

In the recording, Lil Frosh claimed Davido personally called him to advise Zinoleesky to leave Marlians Records.

VDM said he had kept the recording for a long time, alleging that Davido and others had discussed plans to have Mohbad arrested in a WhatsApp group.

Source: Legit.ng