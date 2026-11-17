A faction of The Fountain of Life Church's Board of Trustees announced on November 17 that Jimmy Odukoya had been removed as senior pastor

The trustees cited a video recording of the late founder's succession instructions and concerns about Jimmy's recent remarriage as key reasons

A second group claiming to represent the church's leadership rejected the announcement and insisted Jimmy's appointment remains valid

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ilupeju, Lagos State - The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos is at the centre of a leadership dispute after two separate groups of trustees released conflicting statements on Tuesday, November 17, over whether Jimmy Odukoya has been removed as senior pastor.

One group, identifying itself as the church's Board of Trustees, announced that Jimmy had been removed with immediate effect following a board meeting held on Monday, November 16, 2026.

The dispute remains unresolved, with both sides challenging each other’s authority and interpretation of the church’s constitution. Photo credit: Jimmy Odukoya

Source: Instagram

Why some trustees moved against Jimmy Odukoya

The group said its decision was driven by a review of the church's constitution and a video recording made in December 2021, which it claims contains succession instructions left by the church's late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

According to the trustees, the recording was made by Jimmy at his father's request and identified a different individual as the preferred successor, with Jimmy assigned to serve as administrative assistant to that successor and head of the youth church.

The group alleged that this recording was not disclosed to the board when it sought information about succession arrangements following Taiwo's death in August 2023.

Because of this, the trustees argued that Jimmy's appointment as senior pastor in September 2023 was made on incomplete information.

They also raised concerns about his recent remarriage and its public blessing, saying this conflicted with the church's teachings and the standard expected of its spiritual leadership.

Rival group defends Jimmy's position

Hours later, a second group published a rebuttal through the church's official Instagram account, with the statement also shared via Jimmy's verified Instagram account.

This group described the removal announcement as unconstitutional and said it did not reflect a valid decision of the Board of Trustees of The Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church.

The group accused the trustees behind the removal of acting as a faction and alleged they had been asked to resign from the board on March 14, 2026, over repeated violations of the church's constitution.

It said one of them resigned after receiving that communication, while the others continued making pronouncements on the church's behalf.

The group maintained that Jimmy's appointment as senior pastor and chairman of the Board of Trustees in September 2023 was unanimously approved and that no constitutionally valid step had been taken to remove him from either role.

Dispute remains unresolved

As of November 17, neither group had independently established its authority to settle the matter.

The core disagreement now centres on which trustees hold constitutional standing and how the church's founding documents should be interpreted alongside the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's alleged succession instructions.

It remains premature to conclude that Jimmy Odukoya has been definitively removed from his position as senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya remarries, introduces new wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya remarried and brought his new wife before his congregation on Sunday, 1 November 2026.

The cleric had teased fans days earlier with a cryptic photo of two ring-adorned hands, hinting at a new beginning.

Pastor Tunde Bakare of The Citadel Global Community Church officiated the blessing of the marriage in the US.

Source: Legit.ng