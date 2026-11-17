Peel Regional Police in Ontario announced charges against 12 people, including eight Nigerians, following an investigation into an organised vehicle theft ring

Project Cadetta, launched in March 2026, led to the recovery of 96 stolen luxury vehicles worth $4.5 million that were packed in shipping containers bound for West Africa

The suspects collectively face 231 charges, including possession of stolen property, and uttering forged documents

Twelve people, including eight Nigerian nationals, have been charged in Canada following a major police investigation into an organised network that stole and exported high-value vehicles to West Africa.

Peel Regional Police in Ontario announced the arrests on Monday, November 16, 2026, revealing that investigators had recovered 96 stolen vehicles valued at approximately $4.5 million (approximately N6 billion). The vehicles, which included luxury SUVs, pickup trucks, and other high-value models, were found concealed inside shipping containers and had been destined for West African markets.

Canada charges 12 people for car theft. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

US catches Nigerians, others in car thefts

The operation, known as Project Cadetta, was launched in March 2026 in collaboration with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). It initially centred on a warehouse in Brampton, Ontario, which police believed was being used as a staging area where stolen vehicles were prepared for export through Canadian ports. As the investigation progressed, officers uncovered a broader criminal network operating across the Greater Toronto Area and neighbouring jurisdictions.

Police allege that five key individuals were responsible for coordinating the theft, movement, and shipment of the vehicles, while other accused persons facilitated the operation by managing loading sites, overseeing container movements, and transporting vehicles whose identification numbers had been deliberately altered.

US car theft: 12 accused and charges

The 12 individuals charged are:

1. Stanley Udeh, 46, of Brampton 2. Odewale Abraham, 57, of Toronto 3. Oluyemi Sodade, 51, of Toronto 4. Tosin Damilola Oyebade, 45, of Toronto 5. Oluwaseyi Olawale Bameke, 39, of Toronto 6. Olushola Oke, 42, of Toronto 7. Gbolahan Qudus Babatunde, 29, of Vaughan 8. Kenneth Okafor, 58, no fixed address 9. Karamveer Singh, 26, of Brampton 10. Jaspreet Singh, 25, no fixed address 11. Henrik Gancz, 57, no fixed address 12. Darryl Davance, 25, of Saint-Jerome, Quebec

Together, they face 231 charges covering possession of property obtained by crime, traff!cking in stolen goods valued above $5,000, forgery, and uttering forged documents. One accused also faces a charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Nine of the twelve were charged and released pending future court dates, while three were held for bail hearings before being subsequently released. Police noted that some of the accused could face immigration enforcement action, including possible removal from Canada, once their criminal proceedings conclude.

Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich of Peel Regional Police described organised vehicle theft as a predatory business model, stating:

"Through Project Cadetta, our Commercial Auto Crime Bureau and partners dismantled this supply chain from street-level thieves to international export brokers."

Police confirmed that auto thefts across the Peel Region had fallen by more than 50 per cent since a peak in 2023, with a further 10 per cent reduction recorded so far in 2026. The investigation remains ongoing, and police said arrest warrants had been issued for additional suspects.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US FBI apprehended a Nigerian Yahoo Boy over alleged romance scam.

US police arrest 2 Nigerians in Houston

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US announced that two Nigerians arrested during a Houston Police Department adult-services operation, including their names and the charges they face.

The department shared photos of all three men arrested in the sting, while Texas law treats buying sexual services as a felony. Find out what the police said and how Nigerians reacted online.

Source: Legit.ng