Atiku Abubakar spoke about his reception in Potiskum, Yobe State, during his ADC campaign tour on Monday

The former vice president took aim at the presidency over allegations of AI-generated crowd images at Tinubu's rallies

Atiku made a fresh pledge to Nigerians tied to what he heard crowds chanting at his campaign stops

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has said that anti-Tinubu chants at his campaign rallies weigh heavily on him, describing them as a direct call for change that he takes personally.

The Former Vice President thanked residents of Potiskum and Yobe State for their turnout during his campaign visit.

Atiku says ‘Tinubu Must Go’ chants at ADC rallies are a reminder of his responsibility. Photo credit: @atiku/OfficialABAT

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Daily Trust, Atiku made the remarks in a statement issued on Monday, November 16, 2026, by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

"When I hear the crowd chanting 'Tinubu Must Go' at our rallies, I take those words personally. They are a call for change and a reminder of the responsibility that will come with the people's mandate," Atiku said.

He set a specific date as the turning point for Nigerians, adding:

"When President Tinubu leaves office on 29 May 2027, good governance and an affordable life must follow. I solemnly pledge to take immediate steps to make life affordable again when elected president at the January 16 presidential election."

Atiku hits back at Presidency over AI crowd claims

The statement also took direct aim at the presidency over what Atiku suggested were digitally manipulated images of crowd support for President Bola Tinubu.

"The Presidency may need artificial intelligence to conjure a crowd, but in Potiskum the people came out in flesh and blood, unfiltered, unedited and impossible to fabricate," he said.

He said it contrasted the turnout at his rally with what he described as an "imaginary rally" on the other side.

He went further:

"The Presidency's AI must have forgotten that crowds need seats and that people do not fly. Perhaps in Tinubu's imaginary rally, the supporters were expected to hover through the speech."

Reception in Potiskum

Atiku said the warmth he received as his convoy entered Potiskum from Azare, Bauchi State, left a lasting impression on him.

He also praised the Governor of Yobe State for allowing the campaign to proceed without interference, saying democracy is better served when all parties can present their messages freely.

"The sea of heads, the joyful faces, the chants and the warmth of the people will remain in my heart," he said, before turning to the substance of the ADC's campaign message.

He closed by tying the crowd's enthusiasm to the central theme of his bid for the presidency:

"Yobe has reminded us that when a message speaks to people's struggles and aspirations, they will come out in their numbers to be heard."

ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, addresses supporters during his campaign visit to Potiskum, Yobe State. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Facebook

Atiku tackles Tinubu over Plateau visit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku condemned Tinubu's visit to Plateau state as a campaign move that cannot undo his failure to stand with the people during attacks.

Atiku's statement, issued from Potiskum, Yobe state on November 16, 2026, said Plateau residents needed a present president during killings, not a vote-seeker.

The former vice president also tied his criticism to the ADC's Affordable Life campaign, targeting what he described as an economic crisis under Tinubu's watch.

Source: Legit.ng