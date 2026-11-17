President Bola Tinubu addressed a campaign rally in Kebbi state on Tuesday, November 17, calling on residents to back his second-term bid

Tinubu credited Allah for granting him the chance to serve his first term and said the second would allow him to finish what he began

The president also told the crowd that power would pass to them in the future, a remark that drew attention at the rally

President Bola Tinubu has formally asked residents of Kebbi State to back him for a second term, telling the crowd at a campaign rally on Tuesday, November 17, that he needs more time in office to finish what his first term set in motion.

Speaking directly to the gathering, Tinubu opened his remarks with a religious appeal, saying it is only Allah who determines who receives power. He said he had asked for the opportunity during his first run and was granted it, and was now before the same kind of audience to seek another chance.

President Bola Tinubu discloses source of power Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's appeal to Kebbi voters

"It's only Allah who gives power to whom He pleases. I asked for it. He granted me the honour, the privilege, the opportunity the first time. This time, I'm before you to seek your support for the second term to complete what I started," Tinubu told the rally.

He also made a promise that caught attention among those present, telling the crowd: "It will be your turn next time," a remark widely interpreted as an assurance that power would eventually rotate to the region.

The Kebbi rally forms part of Tinubu's early groundwork for the 2027 general elections, as the All Progressives Congress looks to consolidate support in the North West ahead of what is expected to be a competitive presidential contest. Kebbi State is among the North West states seen as key to any presidential campaign strategy.

2027 election campaign takes shape

Tinubu's visit to Kebbi comes as political activity begins to pick up across Nigeria, with several parties and figures already positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 polls.

Peter Obi, who was ratified as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 29, 2026, and Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), are among those expected to challenge the incumbent.

See the video of the president on X here:

APC denies filing suit against Adeleke

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC legal team in Osun state denied filing any petition against Governor Adeleke's August 15 governorship win.

Senior Advocate Adekunle Adegoke said the decision not to challenge the result was reached after consultations with the party candidate and leaders.

Two petitions appeared on the Osogbo tribunal notice board, with both APC and PDP listed as petitioners.

Source: Legit.ng