Nollywood actress Iheme Nancy revealed she stopped attending church in 2022 after a painful betrayal by the body of Christ

BBNaija star Mercy Eke personally convinced Nancy to attend Harvesters Church with her on Sunday, November 15, 2026

Pastor Bolaji's sermon on betrayal moved the actress to tears and prompted a deeply emotional moment during the service

Nollywood actress Iheme Nancy has opened up about returning to church after a four-year absence, crediting BBNaija star Mercy Eke for pulling her back to faith.

In a heartfelt post shared on Sunday, November 15, 2026, Nancy recounted how a painful experience within the church in 2022 caused her to walk away from Christianity entirely. She described the incident as a betrayal by the body of Christ — one so deep it shook her belief in the faith altogether.

Iheme Nancy attends Pastor Bolaji Idowu's church with Mercy Eke. Credit: ihemenancy/mercyeke

Source: Instagram

How Mercy Eke changed everything

It was Mercy Eke who finally broke through. According to Nancy, the reality television star reached out to her on Saturday and firmly told her she would be attending Harvesters Church the following morning, adding that she would not regret it. True to her word, Mercy sent a check-in message around 9 AM on Sunday, nudging her friend to get ready.

Nancy admitted she was reluctant and grumpy but eventually dragged herself out of bed. Things took an unexpected turn once they arrived; Mercy headed straight to the front pews, leaving Nancy visibly flustered about sitting so close to the pulpit.

Pastor Bolaji's words hit close to home

The turning point came when Pastor Bolaji began his sermon. Nancy wrote that it felt as though he had been waiting specifically for her, as his message centred on the theme of betrayal. When he invited the congregation to speak, she opened up about what she described as the heaviest betrayal of her life — and broke down in tears.

"Then he counselled me and spoke life into me and I felt relieved of all the burden I have been carrying around since 2022," she wrote.

Mercy Eke urged Nancy to join her at church, helping bring her back after years away.

Source: Facebook

In her post, Nancy also poured out her gratitude to Mercy Eke, calling her a sister rather than just a friend.

"To my dearest sister because you are beyond my friend @official_mercyeke I love you so much... thank you for not letting the devil win," she wrote.

She also extended thanks to Harvesters International and Pastor Bolaji for the experience that she said lifted years of emotional weight from her shoulders.

Read Nancy Iheme's post about her return to church after four years below:

Nancy Iheme recounts moment with thief

Legit.ng previously reported that Nancy Iheme cried out after she accosted a thief who had almost stolen from a girl.

The actress narrated that she was in her car behind the lady who seemed to have issues with her Uber driver.

The lady ran out for help, and a thief seized the opportunity to steal her phone from the car; thankfully, Nancy intervened.

Source: Legit.ng