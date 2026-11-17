Popular Nigerian streamer Peller publicly slammed the Recording Academy after Ice King Ochacho was left off the 2027 Grammy nominations list

Peller threatened to unfollow the Grammys account and argued a special category should have been created for the teenage artist

Ice King Ochacho's debut album The Future dropped in October 2026, and an earlier single surpassed one million Spotify streams on Spotify

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat Peller has taken aim at the Recording Academy over its 2027 Grammy nominations, voicing frustration that teenage artist Ice King Ochacho was completely overlooked.

In a video that circulated online on Monday, November 16, 2026, Peller spoke passionately about the snub, saying he would unfollow the Grammys' account in protest. He went further, arguing that the Recording Academy should have gone out of its way to create a dedicated category to honour the young performer's efforts.

Peller threatens to unfollow Grammy over Ice King Ochacho's snub. Credit: IG/peller089/icekingochacho

Source: Instagram

Who Is Ice King Ochacho?

Ice King Ochacho is roughly 13 years old and is the son of real estate billionaire King Ochacho. He has built a growing profile in Nigerian entertainment circles, bolstered by significant family backing and a steady stream of online promotion. His debut album, The Future, was released in October 2026 and featured collaborations with established artists. Before the album arrived, his single "No Competition" crossed one million streams on Spotify.

Peller has been among the most prominent voices championing the young act. King Ochacho himself recalled in September 2026 that the streamer had earlier predicted his son would one day win a Grammy, referring to Peller as "a spiritual person."

Nigerian acts recognised by the Recording Academy

The 2027 Grammy nominations, covering the 69th Annual Grammy Awards, featured a strong showing from Nigerian music. Tems picked up multiple nods, while Davido, Ayra Starr, Asake, Wizkid, and Burna Boy all received recognition across categories including Best Global Music Album, Best African Music Performance, and Best Global Music Performance. Ice King Ochacho was not among them, a gap that clearly did not sit well with Peller.

Peller speaks out over Ice King Ochacho’s Grammy snub. Credit: IG/peller089

Source: Instagram

The video of Peller reacting to the 2027 Grammy nominations is below:

King Ochacho gives Carter Efe N5m

Legit.ng also reported that King Ochacho gifted streamer Carter Efe N5 million after his victory over Speed Darlington.

The disclosure reportedly attracted attention after a video of the incident surfaced, with social media personality Peller expressing surprise at the amount given to Carter Efe.

In the viral video, Peller questioned King Ochacho's decision to reward Carter Efe, arguing that the money could further benefit Ice King through promotional activities. Peller's unfiltered remarks quickly generated conversations among social media users, with many reacting to his take on the financial gesture and the rivalry involving the content creators.

Source: Legit.ng