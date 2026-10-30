Late businessman Akinbolusere Kayode recorded a video addressing how he had settled his second wife before his death

Kayode revealed he bought land worth N36 million, sponsored her mother abroad, and sent her child overseas

He made clear that his first wife, Adenike, and their three children in Canada were his primary beneficiaries

A video of late businessman Akinbolusere Kayode has gone viral on social media, showing him making detailed declarations about the financial provisions he made for his second wife before his death.

In the recording, which was shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, 30 October 2026, Kayode spoke candidly about his polygamous household, making clear he had taken deliberate steps to ensure his two wives would not clash over his estate.

Businessman Akinbolusere Kayode's video trends online after he ended it all and shared his will among his wives and children. Photo credit@akinboluserekayode

Source: Instagram

What Kayode said about his second wife

Speaking in English throughout the recording, Kayode listed the provisions he made for his second wife, which included sponsoring her mother's trip abroad, sending her child overseas, buying cars for her, and purchasing a parcel of land valued at N36 million. He also disclosed that he funded her father's burial.

"I don't want my second wife to trouble my first wife," he said, stressing that the arrangements were done privately and in advance.

Kayode went on to state that everything remaining after those provisions belongs to his first wife, Adenike, and their three children, who are based in Canada.

Businessman Akinbolusere Kayode continues to trend over his viral video wher he shared all his properties with his family. Photo credit@akinboluerekayode

Source: Instagram

The video appears to have been recorded as a form of documented testimony, with Kayode noting early in the clip that he was speaking on record.

Recall that the businessman ended it all after a video of his plan for his family surfaced online earlier.

Watch the X video of Akinbolusere Kayode speaking about settling his second wife before his death here:

What fans said about the businessman

The clip drew significant attention online, with many viewers moved by the weight of his words.

@Smart_kvnq reacted:

"This is deep 🥹 one wife problem, two wife death"

@YeyeOba001 wrote:

"May have done something shady and I suspect he's being blackmailed for it."

@gifylicious commented:

"Ahhhhh!!! This man plan him house well sha before him go. But this his instructions carry weight o. Only God know what that man was dealing with o"

Barbara Barrie dies at 95

Legit.ng reported that veteran actress Barbara Barrie, best known for her role in the 1979 film Breaking Away, passed away at her home in Manhattan on Wednesday, October 28.

The award-winning actress enjoyed a remarkable career spanning seven decades, earning an Academy Award nomination and winning the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival for her outstanding performances.

Barrie had reportedly been living with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis since 2014, having previously battled and survived rectal cancer in 1994. Her death marks the end of a remarkable journey in the entertainment industry, where she earned recognition for her talent and memorable contributions to film and television.

Source: Legit.ng