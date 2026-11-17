A Nigerian woman has shared her academic journey from a BSc in 2011 to a PhD in 2026, spanning over 15 years

She completed her BSc at the University of Uyo and her MSc at the University of Ibadan (UI) before pursuing a doctorate in Fractional Integral Equations

The woman revealed that a significant gap between her master's degree and PhD came from years spent raising her children

A Nigerian woman who goes by the handle @duakybynez on X has gone viral after sharing the remarkable story of her academic journey, culminating in a PhD in Mathematics more than a decade after completing her postgraduate studies.

Posting on 16 November 2026, the woman laid out her qualifications in a straightforward list that quickly captured the attention of hundreds of thousands of social media users.

A Nigerian lady bags PhD in Mathematics. Photo credit: @duakybynez/X

Source: Twitter

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of Uyo, awarded in 2011, followed by a Master of Science in Mathematics from the University of Ibadan in 2016. Her doctoral degree, specialising in Fractional Integral Equations, was conferred in 2026.

UI master's graduate pauses dream for motherhood

What made her post resonate so deeply was the candid explanation she offered for the ten-year gap between her MSc and her doctorate. Rather than glossing over the delay, she was straightforward about where those years went.

She said in her post:

"BSc. Mathematics (University of Uyo)(2011)"

"MSc. Mathematics (University of Ibadan)(2016)

"PhD Mathematics (Fractional Integral Equations) (2026)"

"The gap between the MSc and PhD is quite big because I spent those years raising kids."

"It's never too late to pursue your dreams ☺️😇"

Her post, accompanied by graduation photographs, quickly accumulated over 334,000 views.

See her original post below:

UNILORIN graduate shares biggest academic struggle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Babalola Opeyemi Nafisat, a 24-year-old UNILORIN graduate, earned a Second Class Upper in Social Studies Education with a CGPA of 4.1.

Her mother’s illness left her emotionally drained and affected her studies, yet she never had a carryover. Opeyemi also revealed how a UTME score changed her course plans—and why she came to embrace the path she did not originally choose.

Source: Legit.ng