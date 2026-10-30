Akinbolusere Kayode, owner of Esther Estate in Ondo, recorded an emotional video willing all his properties to his wife and three children before his death

In the footage, Kayode insisted he acted without any pressure, acknowledging his wife's role throughout his life

The video sparked widespread concern online, with many questioning the circumstances under which it was recorded

An Ondo businessman, Akinbolusere Kayode, widely known as Tolufe and owner of Esther Estate, has died in what sources have described as ending it all.

He reportedly passed away on Thursday, October, 29, 2026, hours after releasing an emotional video in which he addressed his family and detailed plans for his estate.

Ondo businessman Akinbolusere Kayode makes a video to explain how his will should be shared among his children and wife. Photo credit@akinboluserekayode

Source: Instagram

In the footage, Kayode stated that he was willingly transferring all of his properties to his wife, Akinbolusere Esther, and their three children who are based in Canada. He was clear that no one pressured him into making the decision.

Ondo businessman Akinbolusere Kayode ends it all after speaking about his family and his properties. Photo credit@akinboluserekayode

Source: Instagram

"I am doing this video on behalf of my family. I, Akinbolusere Kayode, am doing my will on my properties. I am doing this on my own; nobody put pressure on me. I woke up and left for work, leaving my family at home," he said in the video.

Here is the Instagram video of the businessman speaksing about his Will and his plan:

Reactions to the video

The footage quickly spread across social media, triggering a wave of concern. Many viewers were unconvinced that the video was made freely, pointing to his physical appearance and the setting in which it was recorded.

"Ask a psychologist. This man was definitely threatened to do this video," angelz. unlimited wrote.

"RIP to the dead, but this video doesn't look ordinary to me. I didn't say it's spiritual, but something didn't seem right here," ogaagricfarm commented.

Irenitemi questioned the logistics: "Is he the one driving and recording at the same time? And still saying the right words? Doing three things at the same time? Or is someone holding gun with him in the car? This isn't ordinary."

Another user, iremaxi_realtyng, pointed to what they described as visible signs of distress: "This doesn't look intentional. He looks beaten and tortured; look at the lip and side of his face. Also, he was supposed to show people around him if the video wasn't made under duress. You can't make this kind of video without independent witnesses. I am 100% sure that he was under threat in this video."

Danlareysan added: "He was not the one driving. There is more to this."

Fans Mourn Kayode

Beyond the suspicion, many social media users expressed grief and called for greater awareness around men's mental health.

@illegalfinegirl_:

"Subhanallah God have mercy."

@esechekwa:

"Ah! To every hardworking Man, striving to earn a living genuinely despite the pressures of life, May your path be filled with success and your burden become lighter. This is so sad "

@iamdevine_s:

"Depression is real very sad."

@mallamkabir:

" Men are going through a lot this days…. Please Check up on your male friends, brothers, uncles, fathers, Husbands….. As a man suĩcidé is not an option."

@jimsonalonge:

"Everyone is carrying battles that others may know nothing about. We should never be quick to judge because no one deliberately wants to reach a point where he feels like ending it all as the only option."

Barbara Barrie dies at 95

Legit.ng reported that veteran actress Barbara Barrie, best known for her role in the 1979 film Breaking Away, passed away at her home in Manhattan on Wednesday, October 28. The award-winning actress enjoyed a remarkable career spanning seven decades, earning an Academy Award nomination and winning the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival for her outstanding performances.

Barrie had reportedly been living with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis since 2014, having previously battled and survived rectal cancer in 1994. Her death marks the end of a remarkable journey in the entertainment industry, where she earned recognition for her talent and memorable contributions to film and television.

Source: Legit.ng