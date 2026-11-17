Media personality Denrele Edun announced the passing of his father, Edun Adekunle Alaba, on Instagram on November 17, 2026

Denrele's father died on October 12, 2026, after a brief illness, just weeks before his 85th birthday

The family had made grand plans to celebrate the milestone birthday before his passing

Media personality Denrele Edun marked what should have been a joyful milestone with heartbreak, announcing the passing of his father, Edun Adekunle Alaba, on the late patriarch's 85th birthday.

Denrele shared the news on his Instagram page on November 17, 2026.

Media personality Denrele Edun mourns his late father on what would have been his 85th birthday. Photo: denrele_edun

Source: Instagram

According to Denrele, his father, born on November 17, 1941, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2026, following a brief illness, just weeks before the family had hoped to celebrate his birthday in grand style.

Private burial arrangements are yet to be announced.

In a moving tribute, Denrele Edun painted a vivid picture of a man whose faith was not merely practised on Sunday mornings but woven into the fabric of his daily life.

Edun Adekunle Alaba was a Church Elder, a Warden, and a devoted Bass chorister within the Methodist church community.

With characteristic warmth and humour, Denrele Edun recalled how his father insisted that he and his siblings join the church choir despite their limited vocal abilities.

"Even though us kids couldn't sing to save our lives, he made myself @jay4ril and @sabali_stitch join the Church choir. I kuku use *dancing moves* cover up 😝," Denrele wrote in the tribute.

He went on to reflect on the difference between simply singing hymns and embodying their meaning, describing his father as someone who "lived a life of faith, service and conviction."

Nigerian media personality Denrele Edun remembers his late father as family prepares to announce burial arrangements. Photo: denrele_edun

Source: Instagram

Denrele Edun speaks on his grand plans cut short

The family had been looking forward to a landmark celebration, with Denrele Edun admitting that big plans had been in place for the birthday that would never come.

"We had plans for your 85th birthday. GRAND PLANS! But GOD wrote a different ending to your earthly chapter," he wrote, adding that he chose "gratitude over despair" in the face of his loss.

The media personality closed the tribute with a deeply personal farewell, noting that one of his father's favourite hymns was "Love Divine, all Loves Excelling," and sharing a photograph of his parents at their wedding registry in Hamburg among the memories posted.

"PAPA, YOUR VOICE MAY HAVE LEFT THE CHOIR ON EARTH, BUT YOUR SONG WILL NEVER END," Denrele concluded.

Check out Denrele Edun's Instagram post below:

Denrele Edun recounts his family’s fall from wealth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Denrele Edun recounted his family’s journey from wealth to financial struggle while speaking about his family in 2023.

He shared how they once lived in a duplex but later faced hardship, moving to an unfinished building.

The story highlighted his resilience and gratitude despite the challenges.

Source: Legit.ng