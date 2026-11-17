Imported petrol landing costs fell to N1,016 per litre, undercutting Dangote Refinery’s gantry price by N81

Falling crude prices raise hopes of further petrol pump price cuts across Nigeria

Analyst Adeola Yusuf forecasts petrol could drop to around N1,220 per litre, depending on costs and market conditions

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian motorists could soon enjoy some relief at filling stations as the cost of importing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, continues to decline amid falling global crude oil prices.

The latest development has raised expectations of further reductions in pump prices, particularly as imported petrol becomes cheaper than the gantry price offered by Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Relief for Nigerians as imported petrol prices fall below Dangote's rate Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

The decline comes as international crude oil benchmarks trade below $100 per barrel, easing the cost of refined petroleum products in the global market.

Global crude oil prices decline

Fresh market data from Oilprice.com showed that major crude oil benchmarks recorded marginal losses on November 17, 2026.

Brent crude declined by 0.32% to $92.14 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell by 0.26% to $85.50 per barrel.

However, Murban crude bucked the trend, gaining 0.5% to trade at $95.42 per barrel.

The price movements come amid renewed geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Iran, which continue to influence global energy markets.

Despite these uncertainties, weaker crude prices have helped reduce the international cost of refined petroleum products, including petrol imported into Nigeria.

Petrol landing cost undercuts Dangote Refinery

According to the latest weekly energy bulletin from the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), the landing cost of imported petrol declined to N1,016 per litre.

This places imported petrol below Dangote Refinery's reported gantry price of N1,097 per litre, creating a price difference of N81.

The development could intensify competition between domestic refiners and petroleum importers, potentially encouraging further price adjustments.

Earlier reports indicated that Dangote Refinery had also reduced its petrol gantry price as operators responded to changing market conditions.

Expert predicts further petrol price cuts

Energy policy analyst Adeola Yusuf said the downward movement in landing costs and refinery prices could translate into cheaper petrol for Nigerian consumers.

“We are eagerly expecting major drops in pump prices nationwide as both landing costs and gantry prices are falling,” Adeola Yusuf told Legit.ng on a phone call.

Yusuf projected that petrol prices could decline to around N1,220 per litre in the coming days if the downward trend continues.

New petrol prices to emerge as landing cost crashes below Dangote's rate. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

However, the extent of any reduction will depend on marketers' operating costs, transportation expenses, distribution margins and existing fuel inventories.

For millions of Nigerians already struggling with high transportation and living costs, sustained reductions in petrol prices could provide much-needed financial relief.

Depots cut petrol prices to N1,200

Legit.ng earlier reported that Petrol and diesel prices have declined across several depots in Lagos, raising expectations of further reductions at filling stations as petroleum marketers adjust their wholesale rates.

The latest price adjustments, recorded on Thursday, November 12, 2026, came despite a rebound in global crude oil prices following fresh geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Iran.

Source: Legit.ng