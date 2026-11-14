Laide Bakare spoke about her second marriage during an interview on Oyinmomo TV, aired on YouTube on November 13, 2026

The Nollywood actress said her ex-husband's behaviour changed drastically after their wedding ceremony

Laide disclosed that financial dependence and limited freedom pushed her to make a difficult decision about her marriage

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has explained why her second marriage came to an end, sharing details of what life looked like behind closed doors once she said her vows.

Speaking during an interview on Oyinmomo TV, published on YouTube on November 13, 2026, the 46-year-old recalled how her then-husband gave her family assurances before the wedding that her acting career would not be affected by the union. Those promises, she says, did not last long.

Laide Bakare recounts how her second husband restricted her acting career after their wedding. Photo: laidebakare

Source: Instagram

"When the marriage continued, my family asked him if the marriage was not going to affect my career as an actress. He was like, 'If I miss her, I would go and meet her at the film location'. But immediately I got into the marriage, he said I could not continue acting," Laide said.

What changed after Laide Bakare's wedding

According to the actress, her husband went further than discouraging her from working.

She alleged that he threatened to place security personnel at their home's entrance to monitor her movements and prevent her from leaving undetected.

"He said I could no longer work in the film industry; I could not go to locations. In fact, he said he would station security men at the gate so that before I got to the gate, an alarm would go off. I was patient for about four to five years because my children were still little," she said.

Laide Bakare explained that she stayed for as long as she did partly out of pressure from her family, who had stressed the importance of making the marriage work.

But it was the combination of financial restriction and limited personal freedom that ultimately wore her down.

Nollywood star Laide Bakare discusses her struggles with financial independence and personal freedom during her second marriage. Photo: laidebakare

Source: Instagram

Why Laide Bakare finally left her second marriage

"What made me leave finally and was my main problem was that I was not financially independent and my freedom was limited. Then I was blocked from making substantial amounts of money. I initially endured because my family had told me that my marriage must be successful," she said.

She added that the situation might have been more bearable under different circumstances, but noted:

"It would have even been manageable if it was a monogamous family but he had plenty wives and children."

Laide Bakare's second husband, Mutairu Orilowo, fathered her two sons.

The marriage is not her only past union; she was previously married to Olumide Okunfulure, an American-based businessman from Ondo State, with whom she has a daughter named Simi.

More recently, Laide Bakare has spoken publicly about a custody dispute involving her sons with Orilowo, alleging that his wife has been mistreating the boys.

Watch Laide Bakare speak about her failed second marriage in the YouTube video below:

Laide Bakare clarifies her relationship with Omotolani Odobs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Laide Bakare dismissed dating rumours involving actor and content creator Omotolani Odobs, popularly known as Odobodobo Motolani, insisting that their relationship was strictly professional.

Speaking on Oyinmomo TV on November 13, 2026, she described him as a good-natured person and rejected claims that he pursued older women for financial gain.

Laide explained that their frequent appearances in skits and social media videos had fuelled speculation but maintained that they were only content creation partners.

Source: Legit.ng