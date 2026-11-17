Financial expert and content creator GehGeh addressed President Tinubu directly in a viral video, citing personal frustration with the country's economy

The alleged 36-year-old argued that a second Tinubu term would arrive before he achieves his personal goals, raising the stakes of the 2027 election for ordinary Nigerians

GehGeh also called for a 'stingy man' like Peter Obi to manage Nigeria's resources instead

Financial expert and content creator GehGeh has asked President Bola Tinubu to step aside ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that a second term in office would cost him his most productive years.

GehGeh, who is alleged to be 36 years old, made the remarks in a video message directed at the President, where he voiced frustration over what he described as widespread hunger and economic stagnation under the current administration.

GehGeh Tells Tinubu to Leave 2027 Race, Says Nigerians Need a New Direction. Credit: Officialasiwajubat, Official_gehgeh

Source: Instagram

He said Tinubu's first four years had produced no meaningful improvement in his personal circumstances, and that another term would leave him turning 40 before the presidency changes hands.

GehGeh's Message to Tinubu

The content creator did not hold back in his address, mixing humour with pointed criticism as he questioned why the President would want to continue ruling over what he considered wasted years.

He also referenced Peter Obi as a preferred alternative, describing him as someone disciplined enough to manage the country's resources responsibly.

In his words:

"President Tinubu, Nigerians are truly hungry. One of the reasons Nigerians may not allow you to win again is that you have ruled for the past four years, yet I have not achieved anything. My life has been use£l£ss. My problem now be say I dey 36 years and anything wey make you rule another 4 years I go dey 40 years. And a fool at 40 is a fool forever."

Speaking on why he prefers the NDC's candidate Obi, he described him as a stingy man, a term coined from 'I no dey give shishi' slogan from his party's supporters.

He added:

"You rule my past tense, you rule my present, you rule my future now you want to rule my past participle. Wetin my last participle do you eh Tinubu? We need a stingy man like Peter Obi to come and manage our resources."

GehGeh Cites Hunger and Stalled Goals as He Calls on Tinubu to Step Aside. Credit: Officialasiwajubat

Source: Getty Images

Reactions Trailing GehGeh over Rejection of Tinubu

The clip sparked a flurry of comments online, with Nigerians divided on whether GehGeh was speaking from genuine conviction or simply chasing engagement. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@Simononi22 wrote:

"God go bless all the celebrities wa dey speak up"

@Oyewols23 commented:

"Geh geh don collect money. Doing his own content."

@BerryFC337991 stated:

"Four years of hardship should not come with another four years of excuses. Nigerians deserve better than promises; they deserve results"

@Bb9jasupport noted:

"Under tinubu this guy built 2 big mansion"

@olakanwa reacted:

"So this guy dey 36 and I dey wonder him be 28/29"

Watch GehGeh's clip on X below:

GehGeh Criticises Tinubu Over $21.5bn Loan Request

Legit.ng reported on GehGeh’s criticism of President Bola Tinubu after the president asked the Senate to approve more than $21.5 billion in foreign loans.

The request has stirred concern over Nigeria’s growing debt, with the Senate now reviewing the plan. What will the committee say about borrowing for projects across sectors, including power, healthcare and security?

Source: Legit.ng