Taiwo Odukoya's Secret Video Shows Role Son Jimmy Was Meant to Hold Amid Rumours
- The late founder of The Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, reportedly named another person as his preferred successor in a video
- Taiwo allegedly assigned his son, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, the roles of administrative assistant to his chosen successor and head of the youth church
- The Board of Trustees said the discovery of the video prompted a review of the church's succession arrangements, leading to circulating speculations
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A video recorded by the late founder of The Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, has become central to the leadership dispute that led to the internal crisis his son, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, as senior pastor.
The church's Board of Trustees announced Jimmy's removal in a statement on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, explaining that the recording contained instructions about the leadership structure Taiwo wanted after his death, reports The Cable.
The church has since denied the removal in a fresh statement published on its social media page on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.
Confusion as Fountain of Life Church releases another statement on Jimmy Odukoya's position as senior pastor
The video, reportedly recorded in December 2021, was made by Jimmy at his father's request.
Position Taiwo Odukoya reportedly gave Jimmy
According to the trustees, Taiwo had selected another person to succeed him but assigned Jimmy two specific responsibilities.
The late pastor reportedly wanted his son to serve as administrative assistant to his preferred successor and head of the youth church.
These arrangements were expected to take effect after his death or if he became unable to communicate.
However, the board said it did not know about the recording when it initially sought information about Taiwo's succession plans.
Following his death in August 2023, Jimmy was appointed senior pastor because the trustees were unaware of the recorded instructions.
Why the church reversed Jimmy's appointment
The board said it reviewed the video alongside the church's constitution and concluded that Taiwo had exercised his authority to choose his successor, reports PM News.
After a meeting on November 16, 2026, the trustees resolved to implement the late founder's instructions.
It subsequently announced that Jimmy was no longer recognised as senior pastor, effective immediately.
The board also cited concerns about the pastor's recent remarriage and public marriage blessing, which it said were inconsistent with the church's teachings and leadership standards.
Despite the decision, the trustees assured members that church activities would continue without interruption. They did not, however, announce the identity of Taiwo's preferred successor.
Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's appearance questioned
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that media personality Morayo Brown's husband, Mr Brown Afolabi, raised pointed questions about Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's appearance and personal choices.
The remarks came during what appeared to be a conversation between Mr Brown and Morayo, in which she had defended the pastor's decision to remarry.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.