The late founder of The Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, reportedly named another person as his preferred successor in a video

Taiwo allegedly assigned his son, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, the roles of administrative assistant to his chosen successor and head of the youth church

The Board of Trustees said the discovery of the video prompted a review of the church's succession arrangements, leading to circulating speculations

A video recorded by the late founder of The Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, has become central to the leadership dispute that led to the internal crisis his son, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, as senior pastor.

The church's Board of Trustees announced Jimmy's removal in a statement on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, explaining that the recording contained instructions about the leadership structure Taiwo wanted after his death, reports The Cable.

The church has since denied the removal in a fresh statement published on its social media page on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

The video, reportedly recorded in December 2021, was made by Jimmy at his father's request.

Taiwo Odukoya wants Jimmy to serve as administrative assistant to his preferred successor and head of the youth church. Photos: @pastorpj/IG.

Source: Twitter

Position Taiwo Odukoya reportedly gave Jimmy

According to the trustees, Taiwo had selected another person to succeed him but assigned Jimmy two specific responsibilities.

The late pastor reportedly wanted his son to serve as administrative assistant to his preferred successor and head of the youth church.

These arrangements were expected to take effect after his death or if he became unable to communicate.

However, the board said it did not know about the recording when it initially sought information about Taiwo's succession plans.

Following his death in August 2023, Jimmy was appointed senior pastor because the trustees were unaware of the recorded instructions.

Why the church reversed Jimmy's appointment

The board said it reviewed the video alongside the church's constitution and concluded that Taiwo had exercised his authority to choose his successor, reports PM News.

After a meeting on November 16, 2026, the trustees resolved to implement the late founder's instructions.

It subsequently announced that Jimmy was no longer recognised as senior pastor, effective immediately.

The board also cited concerns about the pastor's recent remarriage and public marriage blessing, which it said were inconsistent with the church's teachings and leadership standards.

Despite the decision, the trustees assured members that church activities would continue without interruption. They did not, however, announce the identity of Taiwo's preferred successor.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's appearance questioned

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that media personality Morayo Brown's husband, Mr Brown Afolabi, raised pointed questions about Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's appearance and personal choices.

The remarks came during what appeared to be a conversation between Mr Brown and Morayo, in which she had defended the pastor's decision to remarry.

Source: Legit.ng