The UK Home Office published its official immigration and nationality fee schedule, covering dozens of visa and settlement categories

Foreigners applying for indefinite leave to remain in the UK will pay £3,226, a rise of £197 from the previous fee of £3,029

Those seeking British citizenship through naturalisation will face a fee of £1,709 from April 2026, up £104 from the current £1,605

The UK Home Office has published its updated schedule of immigration and nationality fees, effective, setting out exactly how much foreigners must pay at every stage of their journey toward permanent residency and British citizenship.

The numbers that matter most sit toward the top of the settlement and nationality categories.

UK publishes fees for foreigners applying for permanent residency. Photo credit: Sky News.

Source: UGC

Indefinite leave to remain (ILR), which grants permanent residency in the UK, will cost £3,226 from April 2026, an increase of £197 on the current fee of £3,029.

The Route to Settlement fee will rise to £2,064, up £126 from the existing £1,938, while the Route to Settlement for a dependent relative will climb sharply to £3,635, a jump of £222.

What Skilled Workers and Students Will Pay

For those still building toward settlement through work routes, the Skilled Worker visa fee applied in the UK rises to £943 for sponsorships of three years or less, up from £885.

For longer sponsorships of over three years, the in-UK fee moves to £1,865, an increase of £114. Health and Care Visa applicants benefit from a significantly lower rate, with fees remaining at £324 for shorter sponsorships and £628 for longer ones.

Students applying in the UK will pay £558 from April 2026, a rise of £34 on the current £524. The same fee applies to child students.

British Citizenship Fees Rise in 2026

Reaching the final step of naturalisation as a British citizen will cost £1,709 from April 2026, up £104 from the current £1,605. Adult nationality registration rises to £1,540, an increase of £94.

In a notable change, the fee for registering a child as a British citizen will fall to £1,000, down from £1,214, a reduction of £214.

The citizenship ceremony arrangement fee remains unchanged at £130.

For those applying outside the UK, short-term visit visas rise modestly from £127 to £135, while a 10-year long-stay visit visa will cost £1,128, up from £1,059. The electronic travel authorisation (ETA) fee increases from £16 to £20.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng