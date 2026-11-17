Japan's government revealed that the Minister of Justice can approve permanent residence for certain foreigners even if they do not meet all the usual requirements

The exemption covers seven categories of people, including spouses and children of Japanese citizens, permanent residents, and special permanent residents

People recognised as needing international protection may also qualify, though the final decision rests with Japan's Minister of Justice

Japan has outlined seven categories of foreigners who may be eligible for permanent residence without satisfying all the conditions that ordinarily apply to applicants.

According to the Japanese government, the Minister of Justice holds the authority to grant permanent residence to qualifying individuals even when they fall short of the standard criteria. However, meeting one of the listed categories does not guarantee approval — the minister must still determine whether granting permanent residence serves Japan's national interest.

Japan lists 7 categories of foreigners who may get permanent residence. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/STR/JAM STA ROSA

Source: Getty Images

Japan permanent residence: Categories that qualify

Applicants are also expected to demonstrate good conduct, comply with Japanese laws, and fulfil financial obligations such as paying taxes and other required public charges.

The seven groups that may benefit from relaxed requirements are as follows:

1. Spouses of Japanese citizens: Foreigners married to Japanese nationals may be exempt from certain standard conditions.

2. Children of Japanese citizens: Children born to Japanese nationals may also qualify under the exemption.

3. Spouses of permanent residents: Foreigners married to individuals who already hold permanent residence in Japan may not be required to meet every usual condition.

4. Children of permanent residents: Children of permanent residents may also benefit from the relaxed criteria.

5. Spouses of special permanent residents: Foreigners married to holders of special permanent resident status may be eligible.

6. Children of special permanent residents: Children of special permanent residents are similarly included in the exemption.

7. People recognised as needing international protection: Foreigners identified as requiring protection by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees or another recognised international organisation may be exempt from the requirement to demonstrate financial self-sufficiency, provided they satisfy other conditions set by Japan's Ministry of Justice.

Japan permanent residence: Requirement exemption

Being listed under one of these categories opens a pathway to permanent residence but does not make it automatic. The financial independence condition may be waived specifically for those recognised under international protection frameworks, while applicants in other categories are still expected to show they can support themselves.

The broader requirements around good behaviour, law-abiding conduct, and payment of taxes remain in place for all applicants regardless of category.

Japan lists reasons foreigners could lose residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Japan had published 10 reasons immigration authorities can revoke a foreigner's residence permit.

The grounds include submitting fake documents, providing false information, failing to register an address, and working outside the activities allowed by a visa.

Source: Legit.ng