Ireland's immigration authority has outlined the conditions foreign nationals married to Irish citizens must meet before applying for naturalisation

The requirements cover age, residency duration, and the nature of the marriage or civil partnership itself

Applicants must also provide proof of residency documents for their Irish spouse, not just for themselves

Ireland has set out a clear list of conditions that foreign spouses and civil partners of Irish citizens must satisfy before they can apply for citizenship through naturalisation.

According to the Irish Immigration Service, any person seeking to naturalise on the basis of marriage or civil partnership with an Irish citizen must be at least 18 years old and must be able to verify their identity through acceptable documentation.

Ireland lists age requirements for foreign spouses seeking citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Marriage Requirements for Irish Citizenship

The relationship itself must meet specific standards. The marriage or civil partnership must have been in place for a minimum of three years, and Irish authorities require evidence that the union is both genuine and enduring. Applicants must also be living with their Irish spouse or civil partner at two distinct points in the process: on the date they submit their application and again on the date citizenship is formally granted.

Residency is another central requirement. The foreign national must have lived legally on the island of Ireland for at least three of the five years immediately before applying.

Within that period, the final 12 months must be one continuous, unbroken year of residence. Absences of up to 70 days are permitted within that year, with an additional 30 days possible in exceptional circumstances, subject to the Minister's discretion.

Documents and Declarations Required

Documentation requirements go beyond the applicant's own records. The Irish Immigration Service specifies that applicants must submit residency proof for every year they are claiming, and they must separately provide proof of residency for their Irish spouse or civil partner as well.

Beyond the paperwork, applicants must demonstrate an intention to continue living in Ireland after citizenship is granted. They are also required to attend a citizenship ceremony and make a declaration of fidelity, and they must be considered to be of good character.

The requirements apply equally to those in a civil partnership with an Irish citizen and those in a marriage.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng