Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf publicly confirmed the end of his marriage to Zainab Musa Kwankwaso at a Government House function

Yusuf used humour and military rank metaphors while addressing pensioners to announce he now has only one wife

The confirmation came two days after reports that Zainab had filed for divorce at an Upper Area Court in Abuja

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has confirmed that his marriage to Zainab Musa Kwankwaso, the daughter of his former political mentor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has ended.

The governor made the announcement on Monday while speaking to pensioners at a function held at the Government House in Kano. He addressed the subject in Hausa, using humour and military rank comparisons to describe his change in marital status.

Yusuf likened having only one wife to a demotion, saying he had dropped from being a "corporal" to a "constable." He said: "Some days ago, I was being forced to become a constable. I want to thank the good people of Kano who advised me to keep two wives, but for now I have accepted one."

Governor hints at remarrying

Despite confirming the divorce, Yusuf left the door open on the question of remarriage. "But mark you, I will still add another wife. Some of you may not understand what the governor means here," he told the gathering.

He also confirmed that the formal dissolution process had been completed. "The governor has agreed to divorce her. The paper for the dissolution has been issued," he said.

Yusuf went further to ask residents to pray for him as he searches for a new spouse. "Pray for the governor to be blessed with a good wife with proper upbringing among the applicants so that he can continue with polygamy," he added, saying he was at peace with the decision.

Divorce filing preceded governor's remarks

The confirmation came just two days after reports surfaced that Zainab Musa Kwankwaso had filed a divorce petition at an Upper Area Court in Gudu, Abuja. She was said to be the governor's second wife at the time.

The separation has drawn significant public attention largely because of the deep political history between Yusuf and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former Kano State governor who is widely seen as the man who shaped Yusuf's political career. Neither the Kwankwaso family nor the governor's office released any formal statement about the circumstances of the split, but Yusuf's remarks on Monday left little doubt about the outcome.

Previously, Legit.ng reported on the close political ties between Governor Yusuf and his former mentor Kwankwaso, whose relationship has experienced visible strain in recent times.

Source: Legit.ng