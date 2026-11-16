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2027: Osita Iheme 'Pawpaw' Calls Out Politicians Who Dance at Campaign Rallies, Issues Warning
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2027: Osita Iheme 'Pawpaw' Calls Out Politicians Who Dance at Campaign Rallies, Issues Warning

by  Olumide Alake
3 min read
  • Nollywood actor Osita Iheme took to Instagram on Monday, November 16, 2026, to address politicians who dance at campaign rallies
  • Pawpaw listed what Nigerians truly need from political leaders ahead of the 2027 general elections
  • The actor issued a stern warning to politicians in his caption, telling them to be careful

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Nollywood actor Osita Iheme, popularly known as Pawpaw, has taken a strong stance against politicians who turn campaign stages into dance floors, urging them to focus on governance instead.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, November 16, 2026, the actor addressed Nigerian politicians directly, telling them their energy would be better spent demonstrating competence rather than choreography. His message comes as the country counts down to the 2027 general elections, a period when campaign activities are expected to intensify across the country.

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Osita Iheme warns Nigerian politicians against dancing at campaign rallies
Osita Iheme 'Pawpaw'calls for competence and good governance ahead of the 2027 elections. Credit: ositaiheme
Source: Instagram

What Pawpaw told Nigerian politicians

Iheme's post laid out a clear list of what he believes Nigerians are looking for from their leaders. Rather than spectacle, he argued, voters want results, vision, and accountability.

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"Dear Politicians, Stop Dancing On Stage During Campaign. We don't need choreography. We need competence. We don't need hype men. We need good governance. We don't need entertainers. We need leaders. Show us what you have done. Tell Nigerians what you will do. You are not going for Grammy," he wrote.

In his caption accompanying the post, Pawpaw made his position even clearer, issuing what read as a direct warning:

"I don't want to see you guys dance on stage again. Becareful."

Pawpaw speaks ahead of 2027 elections

The timing of Iheme's post is significant. With Nigeria's 2027 general elections on the horizon, politicians across party lines are beginning to ramp up public appearances and campaign activities. The actor's message taps into a frustration shared by many Nigerians who feel that style too often overshadows substance during election season.

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Osita Iheme built his reputation as one of Nollywood's most recognisable faces, particularly through his role in the classic comedy series Aki na Ukwa, where he starred alongside actor Chinedu Ikedieze. Over the years, he has increasingly used his platform to speak on social issues affecting ordinary Nigerians.

Pawpaw has cautioned politicians over their campaign performances ahead of 2027.
Nollywood star Osita Iheme 'Pawpaw' warns against dancing at campaign rallies. Credit: ositaiheme
Source: Instagram

Osita Iheme Pawpaw's message to Nigerian politicians ahead of the 2027 general elections is below:

Halle Berry uses Pawpaw meme

Legit.ng also reported that Hollywood actress Halle Berry trended online as massive reactions trailed her movie on Netflix, The Union.

The beautiful movie star had some interesting interactions with her fanbase.

One of her interactions, which has sparked massive reactions online, especially from Nigerians, was when she used a meme of Nollywood actor Osita Iheme to respond to a comment made by Netflix about her.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

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Osita IhemeNollywood
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