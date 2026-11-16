Nigeria’s Inflation Drops to 14.06% in October 2026, 3 States Record Lowest Rate
- Imo recorded Nigeria's highest headline inflation rate of 28.66% in October 2026, followed by Enugu at 22.81% and Kaduna at 21.55%
- Ondo, Lagos and Imo recorded the highest annual food inflation rates, with food prices rising by 31.74% in Ondo
- Bauchi, Borno and Yobe posted the highest monthly headline inflation increases, while Yobe led food inflation at 18.41%
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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
Imo, Enugu and Kaduna recorded the highest headline inflation rates in Nigeria in October 2026, while Ondo, Lagos and Imo topped the states with the fastest annual increases in food prices.
According to the latest state-level inflation figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Imo recorded the highest year-on-year headline inflation rate at 28.66%.
Enugu followed with 22.81%, while Kaduna ranked third at 21.55%.
At the other end, Taraba recorded the lowest annual headline inflation rate at 6.12%, followed by Sokoto at 6.68% and Ekiti at 7.64%.
States with the highest and lowest inflation
The October 2026 figures showed considerable differences in inflation across Nigeria's states.
States with the highest headline inflation (year-on-year)
- Imo – 28.66%
- Enugu – 22.81%
- Kaduna – 21.55%
States with the lowest headline inflation (year-on-year)
- Taraba – 6.12%
- Sokoto – 6.68%
- Ekiti – 7.64%
On a month-on-month basis, Bauchi recorded the highest headline inflation rate at 11.23%, followed by Borno at 10.94% and Yobe at 9.93%.
Meanwhile, Oyo (-6.71%), Osun (-4.78%) and Akwa Ibom (-4.41%) recorded the lowest monthly inflation rates, indicating declines in average prices compared with September.
Food inflation across states
Food inflation remained elevated in several states, with Ondo recording the highest year-on-year food inflation rate in October 2026.
States with the highest food inflation (year-on-year)
- Ondo – 31.74%
- Lagos – 31.43%
- Imo – 29.75%
States with the lowest food inflation (year-on-year)
- Nasarawa – 3.70%
- Bayelsa – 7.11%
- Kano – 7.13%
On a month-on-month basis, Yobe recorded the highest food inflation rate at 18.41%, followed by Kebbi at 16.45% and Borno at 13.96%.
Lagos recorded the lowest monthly food inflation rate at -5.93%, followed by Plateau at -5.83% and Benue at -5.49%.
The negative figures indicate that average food prices declined in these states compared with the previous month.
FG launches guaranteed minimum price scheme
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has launched a Guaranteed Minimum Price (GMP) model for two million smallholder farmers while flagging off the distribution of 10 million bags of fertiliser under the Renewed Hope Smallholder Support and Value Chain Fund (RH-SVCF).
The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, unveiled the initiative on Friday in Zaria, Kaduna State, saying it marks a major shift in agricultural support by providing farmers with assistance from planting through harvest and guaranteed market access.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. Fellow, MTN Pan African Media Innovation(2026), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.