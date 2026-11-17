The National Universities Commission declared the University of America, Curaçao, and its Nigerian learning centres illegal, with no NUC approval to operate

The NUC said the institution was advertising programmes in Law, Nursing, Engineering and Ph.D. degrees alongside promises of NYSC mobilisation and Green Cards

Prospective students who enrol risk obtaining qualifications that Nigerian regulatory bodies, the Law School, and NYSC will not recognise

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The National Universities Commission (NUC) has warned Nigerians against enrolling at the University of America, Curaçao, or any of its affiliated centres in Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that the commission said the institution is operating without authorisation.

NUC warns Nigerians against enrolling at the University of America, Curaçao, and its affiliated centres in the country. Photo credit: @horizondevnews

Source: Twitter

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, and signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Rita N. Okonjo, the NUC named three specific centres of concern: Cosmopolitan International Business School in Garki, Abuja; a purported Federal Capital Territory Learning Centre; and the University of America College of Science and Technology, also called UAPOLY, located in Ekpoma, Edo State.

The commission confirmed that none of these centres, nor the foreign university itself, had received approval to operate or award degrees in Nigeria.

What did NUC find about University of America, Curaçao?

Investigations by the commission showed the university lacks accreditation from any agency recognised by the United States Department of Education or the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA).

According to the NUC notice:

"Its purported listing in the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS), as well as its claimed registrations in California and Florida, does not confer accreditation or authority to award recognised university degrees.

"Similarly, its claims of approval by the Federal Ministry of Education, JAMB, NBTE and the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria do not authorise it to operate a university or award degrees in Nigeria."

The commission raised particular alarm over advertisements offering courses in Law, Nursing Science, Engineering, Aerospace and Rocket Engineering, and postgraduate programmes including PhD degrees. It stated that these advertisements also carried misleading promises of NYSC mobilisation, professional recognition, and Green Cards to live and work in the United States or Europe.

The NUC was clear that degrees from unapproved institutions would not be accepted for NYSC mobilisation, professional registration with Nigerian regulatory bodies, or admission into the Nigerian Law School. It added that using reputable public venues for graduation ceremonies does not give any institution legitimacy.

NUC cautions Nigerians against seeking admission or paying fees to the University of America, Curaçao, and its affiliated centres. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Public advised to check NUC's approved list

The commission called on prospective students, parents, and guardians to stay away from the institution and its centres, warning that "members of the public are advised against seeking admission, paying fees or participating in its academic programmes."

Individuals and organisations involved in running such operations were warned they face regulatory and legal consequences. The NUC directed members of the public to its official website to verify whether any institution is approved before making admission or financial commitments.

It is worth noting that the University of America, Curaçao, whose authentic campus sits in Willemstad, the capital of Curaçao in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, is a separate entity from the American University of Nigeria in Yola, Adamawa State. The latter was founded by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, began admitting students in 2005, and received NUC accreditation in 2008.

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Source: Legit.ng