Danielle Edochie turned heads at the Five Figurines movie premiere held at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki, Lagos, on Sunday, November 8, 2026

The daughter of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie arrived in a slim-fitted golden gown that sparked a wave of reactions online

Danielle herself weighed in on her outfit with a candid and hilarious comment on her Instastory

Danielle Edochie, daughter of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his first wife May, made quite the entrance at the premiere of Nigerian psychological thriller Five Figurines on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

The premiere, held at Filmhouse IMAX in Lekki, Lagos, drew a strong crowd of industry names including Odunlade Adekola, Wumi Toriola, Bimbo Akindele, and Uche Montana, all turning up in style for what promises to be one of the season's most anticipated releases.

Danielle Edochie turned heads at the Five Figurines premiere in Lagos. Credit: d3forareason/yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Danielle, however, managed to carve out her own spotlight. She arrived draped in a tight-fitting long golden gown that hugged every curve and immediately caught the attention of cameras and onlookers alike.

Danielle's hilarious take on her outfit

She was clearly aware of just how snug the dress was. Taking to her Instastory after the event, Danielle did not hold back, writing:

"This one na iron man suit o what the hell o can't breet o."

Five Figurines Set for nationwide release

The film at the centre of the evening, Five Figurines, is a Nigerian psychological thriller and murder mystery directed and co-produced by Akay Mason Ilozobhie. It is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on November 13, 2026.

Video captures the moment Yul and May Edochie’s daughter arrived at a star-studded event in Lagos. Credit: d3forareason

Source: Instagram

The video showing the moment Danielle Edochie arrived at the premiere of Five Figurines is below:

A screenshot of Danielle's comment about her outfit is below:

Comments about Danielle Edochie's outfit

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their thoughts on Danielle's appearance:

@iam_thatebiragirl commented:

"If this ur dress neva fall u down u no gree sey e too tight"

@harriet_of_the_most_high wrote:

"Oyinbo pepper Daniella ❤️❤️"

@bertedionseri reacted:

"The gold dress melted into her skin ! Splendid 🔥🔥🔥"

@obynga1 said:

"Flaunt that body and beauty nnem. Ada queen May"

@realruthiyaye shared:

"Do not wear any outfit you will feel so uncomfortable with because you want to look beautiful 🤦"

@mphephuhope noted:

"She even attending events than her papa n estranged ijele wifey"

@oglamstudio_pictures wrote:

"Very unprofessional!!! Cameraman for enter inside her naun. Mtchewwww"

@lulusdoings commented:

"She's stunning but why so much tightness in that dress sweetie?"

May Edochie's estranged husband Yul faces backlash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie found himself at the centre of online controversy after reposting a fan-made biography video that featured footage of his estranged wife, May Edochie.

The compilation, which was put together and sent to the actor by a fan, covered various aspects of his life, including his parents, clips from his old films, his new wife Judy Austin and their children, and his former partner May Edochie alongside their kids.

The gesture did not go down well with May's devoted fanbase.

Source: Legit.ng