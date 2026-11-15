Political analyst and lawyer Aninze Ekene assessed Peter Obi's chances in the 2027 presidential election

Ekene said Obi's growing northern support base could strengthen his already solid foothold in the south

The analyst weighed in on whether Obi's alignment with Kwankwaso could be the decisive factor in 2027

Asaba, Delta State - Political analyst and lawyer Aninze Ekene, said Peter Obi's prospects in the 2027 presidential election are stronger than those of Atiku Abubakar of the he African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Aninze said the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) growing popularity in northern Nigeria could prove decisive in the 2027 election.

He said Obi's alignment with Rabiu Kwankwaso, the Kano-based political figure who commands significant support in the north, gives the former Anambra governor a meaningful advantage heading into the election cycle.

Ekene says an alliance with Rabiu Kwankwaso could help Obi, but may not guarantee victory. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Instagram

The trained lawyer stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng over the weekend

"Peter has a great chance, especially with his alignment with Kwankwaso," Ekene said. "Although it would have been more productive if the alignment was done in 2023."

Peter Obi's Northern push

A key development that Ekene highlighted is the visible shift in Obi's northern support.

The political analyst said more northerners are actively campaigning for the NDC presidential candidate compared to the 2023 election period, a trend he described as significant.

"Peter Obi currently lies with the fact that he now has greater presence in the north more than the way he did in 2023. You could see more northerners campaigning for him as the days go by," Ekene said.

He added that if Obi can effectively combine that emerging northern backing with his well-established support base in the south, the outcome in 2027 could be very different from his previous outing.

"So if he aligns his already established popularity in the south with that of the north, it will give him a greater result," the analyst said.

Is Kwankwaso the missing piece?

When asked whether the Kwankwaso collaboration alone is enough to hand Obi the presidency, Ekene was cautious. He acknowledged that the alliance could make a real difference but stopped short of calling it a guaranteed formula.

"It could go a long way, actually, but one cannot say for sure that it's the only magic needed to conquer 2027," he said.

Analyst weighs in on if Kwankwaso alliance help Peter Obi win in 2027. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: UGC

Cleric predicts winner of 2027 presidential election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Prophet Godwin Ikuru, founder of Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry, made a bold declaration about the 2027 presidential election on Facebook.

The cleric had earlier visited a lagoon to pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's health amid the election campaign season.

Ikuru shared prayers for the Nigerian leader, calling on God to strengthen Tinubu and bring peace across the country.

Source: Legit.ng