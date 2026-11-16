Nigerian small businesses could benefit from a new $275 million federal government financing programme

The initiative will support businesses investing in solar energy, renewable power, climate-smart agriculture and recycling

About 1.3 million people are expected to benefit, with greenhouse gas emissions projected to fall by 4.5 million tonnes

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The federal government has launched a new $275 million financing programme to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria, with a focus on renewable energy and environmentally friendly technologies.

The initiative, known as the Development Bank of Nigeria Enterprise Lending for Transition and Adaptation Programme, is designed to help small businesses access affordable financing for investments in sustainable projects.

The federal government has unveiled a $275 million financing scheme to support small businesses Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The programme was unveiled on November 13, 2026, at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Türkiye.

The financing facility has a target of $275 million, including a $100 million contribution from the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

What the $275 million programme will fund

Under the initiative, eligible Nigerian businesses will be able to access financing for projects involving renewable energy, solar power, climate-smart agriculture, recycling and other environmentally sustainable technologies.

The programme is expected to help small businesses adopt cleaner energy sources, improve productivity and reduce operating costs through investments in sustainable technologies.

It also seeks to address financing challenges facing MSMEs, particularly businesses that struggle to secure affordable loans for investments in environmentally friendly solutions.

Key benefits of the programme

The federal government expects the initiative to deliver the following benefits:

Financing facility targeting $275 million.

$100 million contribution from the Green Climate Fund.

Support for renewable energy and solar power investments.

Funding for climate-smart agriculture and recycling.

Approximately 1.3 million expected beneficiaries.

An estimated reduction of 4.5 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

Through the Development Bank of Nigeria, the federal government aims to strengthen the capacity of small businesses to adopt sustainable business practices and participate in the country's transition towards a greener economy.

With $100 million from the Green Climate Fund, the new $275 million facility Photo: Bloomberg

Source: TikTok

The initiative also creates opportunities for Nigerian enterprises to benefit from the growing green economy while supporting efforts to address climate change.

By connecting access to finance with climate action, the programme is expected to encourage more MSMEs to invest in technologies that improve business operations and reduce their environmental impact.

FG invites Nigerians to apply for zero-interest loans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government is set to empower market women, small-scale traders, and artisans with access to zero-interest loans of up to N100,000 through its upcoming programmes, MarketMoni and TraderMoni.

MarketMoni will provide market women with interest-free loans to grow working capital, restock inventory, and expand their businesses.

Beneficiaries will enjoy zero collateral, a 3-month moratorium before repayment, and nationwide coverage across all six geopolitical zones.

The programme is designed to support women, micro-entrepreneurs, and cooperatives.

Source: Legit.ng