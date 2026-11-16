Croatia's government announced that foreigners applying for citizenship must sit a short test covering the country's history, culture, and language

The citizenship test contains 15 questions, and applicants must correctly answer a set minimum number to be considered eligible

Croatia also requires applicants to submit their citizenship applications in person before a Croatian consul

Croatia has officially set the minimum score that foreign nationals must achieve in order to pass its citizenship test, outlining clear requirements for those seeking to become Croatian citizens.

The Croatian government confirmed that any foreigner applying for citizenship is required to sit a short examination that tests their knowledge of the country's history, culture and language.

Croatia lists questions and pass mark for foreigners seeking citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Aqeel Ahmad Zia

Source: Getty Images

Croatia's citizenship test: what applicants must know

The test is administered in the presence of a Croatian consul, and applicants must also submit their citizenship applications in person rather than through a third party or remote process.

The examination consists of 15 questions in total. To be considered successful, an applicant must answer at least 10 of those questions correctly, meaning the pass mark stands at roughly 67 per cent.

In-person requirement for citizenship applications

Beyond the test itself, the Croatian government has stipulated that the entire application process must be completed face to face.

Applicants are required to appear personally before a Croatian consul when both submitting their application and sitting the examination, reinforcing the country's hands-on approach to its naturalisation process.

Croatia lists seven routes to citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Croatia had published seven legal grounds through which foreigners can apply for citizenship.

The options include living in Croatia, being born there, marrying a Croatian citizen, having Croatian roots, emigrating from the country, and serving Croatia's national interests.

Source: Legit.ng