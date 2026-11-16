Desola Afod, ex-wife of Nollywood actor Kunle Afod, took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of pointed messages

Her posts touched on betrayal, loyalty, and self-protection, sparking widespread attention online

The messages arrived amid public awareness of the collapsed marriage between Desola and the popular actor

Nollywood actor Kunle Afod's ex-wife, Desola Afod, stirred conversation online after posting a string of cryptic messages on Instagram on Monday, 16 November 2026, with many followers reading the words as a direct commentary on her crashed marriage.

Across multiple posts on her Instagram story, Desola touched on themes of betrayal, boundaries, and moving forward from people who took her kindness for weakness.

Desola Afod has sent soem daring messages on her Instagram story as she and her husband part ways. Photo credit@desolaafod/@kiunleafod

Source: Instagram

Desola Afod's Messages on Loyalty and Peace

In one of the posts, she wrote:

Desola Afod has issued a stern warning to some unnamed people about her life, and she hsred the message on her Instagram story. Photo credit@desolafod

Source: Instagram

"I used to wanna protect my name in situations, now I just wanna protect my peace. I let whoever think whatever."

In another, she addressed the subject of being taken for granted, stating:

"Not everything is worth fixing. Move on. The only reason people take you for granted is because they believe you'll always be there. Prove them wrong. No second chances for those who had all access and misused it."

She also turned her attention to those who mistake gentleness for permission to cause harm:

Desola Afod has opened up about loyalty in one of her posts on her Instagram story. Photo creduit@desolafod

Source: Instagram

"Some people treat you badly. If you don't make them own the consequences of their actions, they will always believe you're a safe place for their worst behavior. Never let anyone confuse your kindness for permission to disrespect you."

Perhaps the most pointed of all her messages came in a post where she wrote:

"Don't lecture me about loyalty, I am still here guarding secrets for people who are throwing dirt on my name."

Silence on details, but clarity tone

While Desola did not name anyone or directly reference her marriage in any of the posts, the timing and tone drew immediate attention.

Her relationship with Kunle Afod, a well-known face in Yoruba Nollywood, had already become a subject of public discussion following reports of their separation.

The posts paint a picture of someone choosing stillness over confrontation, opting to let her words do the quiet work of drawing lines rather than engaging in any public back-and-forth.

Kunle Afod shows off grown-up daughter in US

Legit.ng reported that famous Kunle Afod left fans and followers in the online community gushing after a photo post on Instagram.

The movie star is currently in the US to promote his new movie and took time out of his schedule to connect with family.

Afod shared a rare photo of himself and his grown-up daughter on his page and mentioned how much he loves her.

Source: Legit.ng