Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Romania Releases List of 372 Occupations With Shortage of Workers for Foreigners to Apply
People

Romania Releases List of 372 Occupations With Shortage of Workers for Foreigners to Apply

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
7 min read
  • Romania published a list of 372 shortage occupations under its official Classification of Occupations (COR)
  • The jobs covered sectors such as construction, agriculture, manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, transport and food production
  • Some of the listed positions included truck drivers, electricians, welders, cooks, mechanics, farm workers and hotel staff

PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Romania published a list of 372 occupations with shortages of workers in its Official Gazette, identifying a wide range of job titles under the country's Classification of Occupations (COR).

The list appeared in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part I, No. 941, dated November 11, 2026. It contained the names and corresponding classification codes of the occupations.

Romanian government list the 372 jobs that workers are not much, but in shortage
Romania mentions the occupations that are in shortage of workers. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: UGC

The roles covered several sectors of the economy, including construction, manufacturing, agriculture, transport, hospitality, healthcare, food production and administrative services.

The publication provided foreign nationals interested in working in Romania with a reference for identifying occupations that matched their qualifications and experience.

Read also

Ireland announces 32 changes to jobs eligible for work permits

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

Romania: Occupations with shortage of workers

Below were the 372 occupations contained in the published document, translated into English:

  1. Administrator
  2. Commercial agent
  3. Procurement and purchasing agent (commodity broker)
  4. Building and vehicle cleaning agent
  5. Courier agent
  6. Travel agent
  7. Sales agent
  8. Workforce placement agent
  9. Customer service agent
  10. Farmer
  11. Kitchen assistant
  12. Assistant spinning foreman
  13. Waiter's assistant
  14. Industrial rope access worker
  15. Manual packer
  16. Holiday centre animator
  17. Socio-educational animator
  18. Sports animator
  19. Aluminium profile and double-glazed window assembler
  20. Asphalt worker
  21. Assistant manager
  22. Babysitter
  23. Bartender
  24. Cocktail bartender
  25. Barista
  26. Concrete worker
  27. Precious metals jeweller
  28. Hospital porter
  29. Baker
  30. Cook
  31. Specialist cook/vegetarian cook/dietitian cook
  32. Head chef
  33. Buffet attendant
  34. Cost price calculator
  35. Hotel room attendant
  36. Truck driver
  37. Weighbridge operator
  38. Butcher
  39. Cardboard worker
  40. Cashier
  41. Cash collector
  42. Foreign currency cashier
  43. Linen ironer
  44. Porter
  45. Meat boner and butcher
  46. Stone and marble cutter and installer
  47. Hairdresser
  48. Hair stylist
  49. Confectioner
  50. Advertising collator
  51. Non-food goods sales assistant
  52. Commission agent
  53. Road freight transport driver
  54. Road passenger transport driver
  55. Car transporter driver
  56. Trolleybus driver
  57. Leather goods manufacturer
  58. Automotive wiring harness manufacturer
  59. Industrial rubber products manufacturer
  60. Rubber gasket manufacturer
  61. Electrical conductor insulation manufacturer
  62. Aluminium and plastic joinery manufacturer
  63. Textile industry worker and processor
  64. Cardboard product assembler
  65. Wooden product assembler
  66. Textile product assembler
  67. Wood product assembler-installer
  68. Metal construction structure assembler
  69. Insulated glazing joinery installer
  70. Railway track construction worker
  71. Monolithic structure constructor
  72. Metal structure constructor-installer
  73. Accountant
  74. Quality controller
  75. Machinery industry compliance controller
  76. Beautician
  77. Poultry breeder
  78. Domestic livestock breeder and caretaker for milk and meat production
  79. Tailor
  80. Made-to-measure clothing tailor
  81. Cas!no croupier
  82. Linen cleaner
  83. Sandblaster
  84. Courier
  85. Leather product stitcher
  86. Technical draughtsperson
  87. Dispatcher
  88. Dockworker
  89. Carpenter (excluding restoration)
  90. Restoration carpenter
  91. Automotive electrician
  92. Construction electrician for low-voltage equipment and cables
  93. Construction electrician for medium- and high-voltage equipment and cables
  94. Building maintenance electrician
  95. Maintenance and repair electrician
  96. Electrical and energy equipment electrician
  97. Power plant and electrical substation electrician
  98. Construction electrician
  99. Civil and industrial construction electrician
  100. Electrician for installing and repairing electrical protection equipment, relays and automation systems
  101. Overhead power line installation and repair electrician
  102. Automated systems installation electrician
  103. Electromechanic
  104. Electrical machinery and equipment electromechanic
  105. High-capacity rotor excavator operator
  106. International freight forwarder
  107. Wall and floor tiler
  108. Cleaner
  109. Crop production farmer
  110. Reinforced concrete steel fixer
  111. Earthworks finisher
  112. Plastic product finishing and assembly worker
  113. Wood finisher and varnisher
  114. Industrial rubber product finishing and repair worker
  115. Florist and decorator
  116. Universal milling machine operator
  117. Refrigeration technician
  118. Barber
  119. Administrative clerk
  120. Economic affairs clerk
  121. Customer information clerk
  122. Electroplater
  123. Sawmill log cutter
  124. Glazier
  125. Warehouse manager
  126. Caretaker
  127. Gardener
  128. Gravedigger
  129. Governess
  130. Nursing assistant
  131. Water and sewerage installer
  132. Technical-sanitary and gas installation worker
  133. Central heating and gas installer
  134. Solar photovoltaic systems installer
  135. Heating and sanitary network installer
  136. Plasterer (excluding restoration)
  137. Waterproofing insulation worker
  138. Thermal insulation worker
  139. Loader and unloader
  140. Care assistant in social and healthcare institutions
  141. Animal caretaker
  142. Home-based elderly care worker
  143. Building caretaker
  144. Childcare worker
  145. Hotel premises attendant
  146. Green space maintenance worker
  147. Cable splicer
  148. Metal and shipbuilding locksmith
  149. Locksmith for processing and straightening threaded pipes
  150. Mechanical locksmith
  151. Universal maintenance and repair mechanical locksmith
  152. Fitter-locksmith
  153. Load rigger
  154. Manual bookbinder
  155. Kitchen worker (large dishwashing)
  156. Commercial worker
  157. Concierge worker
  158. Final inspection worker
  159. Warehouse worker
  160. Sports ground maintenance worker
  161. Fish processing worker
  162. Compactor truck operator
  163. Tourist guesthouse worker
  164. Road and railway maintenance worker
  165. Sanitation worker
  166. Public road sanitation worker
  167. Green space sanitation worker
  168. Hotel room-service worker
  169. Recyclable waste sorter
  170. Crane operator
  171. Storekeeper
  172. Civil, industrial and agricultural construction foreman
  173. Electromechanical foreman
  174. Energy/electrical foreman
  175. Construction installation foreman
  176. Mechanical foreman
  177. Construction machinery and equipment mechanical foreman
  178. Assembly foreman
  179. Manicurist
  180. Goods handler
  181. Massage therapist
  182. Maintenance and relaxation massage therapist
  183. Mechanical bookbinding machine operator
  184. Metal packaging manufacturing machine operator
  185. Concrete and asphalt mixing and pouring plant operator
  186. Light and heavy railway mechanisation machine operator
  187. Packaging machine operator
  188. Internal transport mobile machinery operator
  189. Earthmoving machinery operator
  190. Precast and reinforced concrete product machine operator
  191. Specialised machinery operator for extraction and tunnel construction
  192. Butcher
  193. Sausage casing processor
  194. Stage scenery handler and installer
  195. Agricultural mechanic
  196. Automotive mechanic
  197. Aircraft mechanic
  198. Agricultural machinery mechanic
  199. Machinery mechanic
  200. Housekeeper
  201. Merchandiser
  202. Air-conditioning equipment installer
  203. Electromechanical installer
  204. Precast reinforced concrete element installer
  205. Facade and curtain wall installer
  206. Solar installation technician
  207. Plasterboard wall and ceiling installer
  208. Interior and exterior cladding installer
  209. Building external thermal insulation system installer
  210. Thermal insulation joinery systems installer
  211. Subassembly installer
  212. Electronic equipment and device installer, adjuster and repairer
  213. Elevator installer, adjuster and repairer
  214. Electrical equipment installer, adjuster and repairer
  215. Restoration mosaic worker
  216. Metal shavings management worker
  217. Animal feed handling and preparation worker
  218. Unskilled agricultural worker
  219. Unskilled clothing industry worker
  220. Unskilled metallurgy worker
  221. Unskilled mines and quarries worker
  222. Unskilled fishing and hunting worker
  223. Unskilled forestry worker
  224. Unskilled worker in solid and semi-solid product packaging
  225. Unskilled worker in powder and granule product packaging
  226. Unskilled assembly worker
  227. Unskilled building demolition and masonry, mosaic, tiling and flooring worker
  228. Unskilled road, highway, bridge and dam maintenance worker
  229. Unskilled construction material breaking and cutting worker
  230. Fishery worker
  231. Plantation and green area maintenance worker
  232. Poultry slaughtering operator
  233. Computer and network operator
  234. Chemical operator for pharm@ceutical and pure chemical products
  235. Commercial operator
  236. Industrial clothing manufacturing operator
  237. Pest control, disinfection and extermination operator
  238. Gas extraction operator
  239. Production line operator
  240. Currency exchange office operator
  241. Household waste sorting and recycling plant operator
  242. Data entry, validation and processing operator
  243. Body care operator
  244. Weaving loom operator
  245. Starch and dextrin manufacturing operator
  246. Beer manufacturing operator
  247. Biscuit manufacturing operator
  248. Sausage manufacturing operator
  249. Frozen pastry and bakery product manufacturing operator
  250. Flour product manufacturing operator
  251. Heat treatment processing plant operator
  252. Labelling machine operator
  253. Rolling machine operator
  254. Flat knitting machine operator
  255. Computer numerical control woodworking machine operator
  256. Computer numerical control machine tool operator
  257. Semi-automatic and automatic machine tool operator
  258. Rubber processing operator
  259. Plastic processing operator
  260. Dairy product processing operator
  261. Confectionery product processing operator
  262. Industrial robot operator
  263. Directional drilling equipment operator
  264. Underground crossing equipment operator
  265. Slaughterhouse by-product processing operator
  266. Special well operations operator
  267. Plastic materials operator
  268. Thermoforming machine operator
  269. Automatic production line assembly operator
  270. Poultry carcass sorting operator
  271. Textile washing machine operator
  272. Technical support operator for electronic communication services
  273. Nonwoven textile operator
  274. Poultry carcass cutting operator
  275. Universal textile washer and dry cleaner
  276. Telephone sales operator
  277. Waiter
  278. Parquet flooring installer
  279. Pastry chef
  280. Paving worker
  281. Pizza maker
  282. Theatre usher
  283. Grinding machine operator
  284. Technological equipment preparation and installation worker
  285. Semi-finished and prepared food products worker
  286. Plastic materials preparer
  287. Plastic materials press operator
  288. Materials and tools receiving and distribution worker
  289. Fluid products receiving and preparation worker
  290. Assistant programmer
  291. Production programmer
  292. Hotel receptionist
  293. Receptionist
  294. Universal grinding machine operator
  295. Foreign trade officer
  296. Medical records clerk
  297. Machine adjuster and fitter
  298. Sales representative
  299. Accommodation manager
  300. Garment alteration worker
  301. Mattress maker
  302. Lifeguard
  303. Manual digger
  304. Scaffolder
  305. Cas!no token changer
  306. Tool and die maker
  307. Administrative secretary
  308. Secretary
  309. Word-processing secretary
  310. Well intervention driller
  311. Product sorter
  312. Knotted carpet washer
  313. Vehicle washer
  314. Window and glass cleaner
  315. Laundry worker
  316. Procurement specialist
  317. Nail prosthetics stylist
  318. Forklift operator
  319. Universal lathe operator
  320. Stucco worker
  321. Welder
  322. Submerged arc welder
  323. Gas-shielded consumable electrode arc welder
  324. Geomembrane welder
  325. Manual electric arc welder
  326. Manual gas-flame welder
  327. Hotel supervisor
  328. Cas!no games supervisor
  329. Performance hall supervisor
  330. Hotel reception manager
  331. Restaurant floor manager
  332. Specialised team leader
  333. Metal polisher
  334. Truck-mounted crane driver
  335. Car and van driver
  336. Upholsterer
  337. Manual firewood cutter
  338. Stone and marble cutter, grinder and polisher
  339. Universal carpenter
  340. Construction technician
  341. Computer and network equipment technician
  342. Electromechanical technician
  343. Electronics technician
  344. Energy/electrical technician
  345. Machinery and equipment technician
  346. Mechanical technician
  347. Industrial equipment electromechanical and automation maintenance technician
  348. Production planning, scheduling and monitoring technician
  349. Design technician
  350. Advertising technician (decorator)
  351. Telecommunications network technician
  352. Vehicle body repair technician
  353. Construction sheet metal worker
  354. Topographer
  355. Tractor driver
  356. Ship pipe fitter
  357. Ceramic products caster
  358. Cowherd
  359. Salesperson
  360. Food products street vendor
  361. Door-to-door salesperson taking customer orders
  362. Viticulturist
  363. Painter
  364. Automotive painter
  365. Industrial painter
  366. Industrial rubber product vulcaniser
  367. Autoclave vulcaniser
  368. Rubber parts press vulcaniser
  369. Stone mason
  370. Restoration bricklayer
  371. Bricklayer and plasterer
  372. Painter and decorator

Read also

Dangote Refinery drops 12 marketers, names 25 firms to sell petrol under new deal

Romania: What list meant for foreign workers

The publication provided a reference for foreigners interested in exploring employment opportunities in Romania. The occupations covered both skilled and unskilled roles, ranging from technical and industrial positions to hospitality, agriculture and domestic services.

However, the inclusion of an occupation on the list did not automatically guarantee employment, a work permit or a residence permit. Foreign applicants still had to secure the required employment arrangements and meet Romania's applicable immigration conditions.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Romania released the list of three countries whose citizens qualify for special D/AM1 work visa route.

Romania: Employments routes for foreigners seeking jobs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Romania announced two employment routes for foreign nationals seeking jobs in the country, including who can apply and how the process works.

One route requires a Romanian employer to handle the application, while the other depends on an authorised agency and is only available if the annual immigration quota has not been exhausted.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Nigerian YouthsDiaspora
Hot:
Gary owens Dstv University of ibadan Trust message Mika kleinschmidt