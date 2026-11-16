Romania published a list of 372 shortage occupations under its official Classification of Occupations (COR)

The jobs covered sectors such as construction, agriculture, manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, transport and food production

Some of the listed positions included truck drivers, electricians, welders, cooks, mechanics, farm workers and hotel staff

Romania published a list of 372 occupations with shortages of workers in its Official Gazette, identifying a wide range of job titles under the country's Classification of Occupations (COR).

The list appeared in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part I, No. 941, dated November 11, 2026. It contained the names and corresponding classification codes of the occupations.

Romania mentions the occupations that are in shortage of workers. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The roles covered several sectors of the economy, including construction, manufacturing, agriculture, transport, hospitality, healthcare, food production and administrative services.

The publication provided foreign nationals interested in working in Romania with a reference for identifying occupations that matched their qualifications and experience.

Romania: Occupations with shortage of workers

Below were the 372 occupations contained in the published document, translated into English:

Administrator Commercial agent Procurement and purchasing agent (commodity broker) Building and vehicle cleaning agent Courier agent Travel agent Sales agent Workforce placement agent Customer service agent Farmer Kitchen assistant Assistant spinning foreman Waiter's assistant Industrial rope access worker Manual packer Holiday centre animator Socio-educational animator Sports animator Aluminium profile and double-glazed window assembler Asphalt worker Assistant manager Babysitter Bartender Cocktail bartender Barista Concrete worker Precious metals jeweller Hospital porter Baker Cook Specialist cook/vegetarian cook/dietitian cook Head chef Buffet attendant Cost price calculator Hotel room attendant Truck driver Weighbridge operator Butcher Cardboard worker Cashier Cash collector Foreign currency cashier Linen ironer Porter Meat boner and butcher Stone and marble cutter and installer Hairdresser Hair stylist Confectioner Advertising collator Non-food goods sales assistant Commission agent Road freight transport driver Road passenger transport driver Car transporter driver Trolleybus driver Leather goods manufacturer Automotive wiring harness manufacturer Industrial rubber products manufacturer Rubber gasket manufacturer Electrical conductor insulation manufacturer Aluminium and plastic joinery manufacturer Textile industry worker and processor Cardboard product assembler Wooden product assembler Textile product assembler Wood product assembler-installer Metal construction structure assembler Insulated glazing joinery installer Railway track construction worker Monolithic structure constructor Metal structure constructor-installer Accountant Quality controller Machinery industry compliance controller Beautician Poultry breeder Domestic livestock breeder and caretaker for milk and meat production Tailor Made-to-measure clothing tailor Cas!no croupier Linen cleaner Sandblaster Courier Leather product stitcher Technical draughtsperson Dispatcher Dockworker Carpenter (excluding restoration) Restoration carpenter Automotive electrician Construction electrician for low-voltage equipment and cables Construction electrician for medium- and high-voltage equipment and cables Building maintenance electrician Maintenance and repair electrician Electrical and energy equipment electrician Power plant and electrical substation electrician Construction electrician Civil and industrial construction electrician Electrician for installing and repairing electrical protection equipment, relays and automation systems Overhead power line installation and repair electrician Automated systems installation electrician Electromechanic Electrical machinery and equipment electromechanic High-capacity rotor excavator operator International freight forwarder Wall and floor tiler Cleaner Crop production farmer Reinforced concrete steel fixer Earthworks finisher Plastic product finishing and assembly worker Wood finisher and varnisher Industrial rubber product finishing and repair worker Florist and decorator Universal milling machine operator Refrigeration technician Barber Administrative clerk Economic affairs clerk Customer information clerk Electroplater Sawmill log cutter Glazier Warehouse manager Caretaker Gardener Gravedigger Governess Nursing assistant Water and sewerage installer Technical-sanitary and gas installation worker Central heating and gas installer Solar photovoltaic systems installer Heating and sanitary network installer Plasterer (excluding restoration) Waterproofing insulation worker Thermal insulation worker Loader and unloader Care assistant in social and healthcare institutions Animal caretaker Home-based elderly care worker Building caretaker Childcare worker Hotel premises attendant Green space maintenance worker Cable splicer Metal and shipbuilding locksmith Locksmith for processing and straightening threaded pipes Mechanical locksmith Universal maintenance and repair mechanical locksmith Fitter-locksmith Load rigger Manual bookbinder Kitchen worker (large dishwashing) Commercial worker Concierge worker Final inspection worker Warehouse worker Sports ground maintenance worker Fish processing worker Compactor truck operator Tourist guesthouse worker Road and railway maintenance worker Sanitation worker Public road sanitation worker Green space sanitation worker Hotel room-service worker Recyclable waste sorter Crane operator Storekeeper Civil, industrial and agricultural construction foreman Electromechanical foreman Energy/electrical foreman Construction installation foreman Mechanical foreman Construction machinery and equipment mechanical foreman Assembly foreman Manicurist Goods handler Massage therapist Maintenance and relaxation massage therapist Mechanical bookbinding machine operator Metal packaging manufacturing machine operator Concrete and asphalt mixing and pouring plant operator Light and heavy railway mechanisation machine operator Packaging machine operator Internal transport mobile machinery operator Earthmoving machinery operator Precast and reinforced concrete product machine operator Specialised machinery operator for extraction and tunnel construction Butcher Sausage casing processor Stage scenery handler and installer Agricultural mechanic Automotive mechanic Aircraft mechanic Agricultural machinery mechanic Machinery mechanic Housekeeper Merchandiser Air-conditioning equipment installer Electromechanical installer Precast reinforced concrete element installer Facade and curtain wall installer Solar installation technician Plasterboard wall and ceiling installer Interior and exterior cladding installer Building external thermal insulation system installer Thermal insulation joinery systems installer Subassembly installer Electronic equipment and device installer, adjuster and repairer Elevator installer, adjuster and repairer Electrical equipment installer, adjuster and repairer Restoration mosaic worker Metal shavings management worker Animal feed handling and preparation worker Unskilled agricultural worker Unskilled clothing industry worker Unskilled metallurgy worker Unskilled mines and quarries worker Unskilled fishing and hunting worker Unskilled forestry worker Unskilled worker in solid and semi-solid product packaging Unskilled worker in powder and granule product packaging Unskilled assembly worker Unskilled building demolition and masonry, mosaic, tiling and flooring worker Unskilled road, highway, bridge and dam maintenance worker Unskilled construction material breaking and cutting worker Fishery worker Plantation and green area maintenance worker Poultry slaughtering operator Computer and network operator Chemical operator for pharm@ceutical and pure chemical products Commercial operator Industrial clothing manufacturing operator Pest control, disinfection and extermination operator Gas extraction operator Production line operator Currency exchange office operator Household waste sorting and recycling plant operator Data entry, validation and processing operator Body care operator Weaving loom operator Starch and dextrin manufacturing operator Beer manufacturing operator Biscuit manufacturing operator Sausage manufacturing operator Frozen pastry and bakery product manufacturing operator Flour product manufacturing operator Heat treatment processing plant operator Labelling machine operator Rolling machine operator Flat knitting machine operator Computer numerical control woodworking machine operator Computer numerical control machine tool operator Semi-automatic and automatic machine tool operator Rubber processing operator Plastic processing operator Dairy product processing operator Confectionery product processing operator Industrial robot operator Directional drilling equipment operator Underground crossing equipment operator Slaughterhouse by-product processing operator Special well operations operator Plastic materials operator Thermoforming machine operator Automatic production line assembly operator Poultry carcass sorting operator Textile washing machine operator Technical support operator for electronic communication services Nonwoven textile operator Poultry carcass cutting operator Universal textile washer and dry cleaner Telephone sales operator Waiter Parquet flooring installer Pastry chef Paving worker Pizza maker Theatre usher Grinding machine operator Technological equipment preparation and installation worker Semi-finished and prepared food products worker Plastic materials preparer Plastic materials press operator Materials and tools receiving and distribution worker Fluid products receiving and preparation worker Assistant programmer Production programmer Hotel receptionist Receptionist Universal grinding machine operator Foreign trade officer Medical records clerk Machine adjuster and fitter Sales representative Accommodation manager Garment alteration worker Mattress maker Lifeguard Manual digger Scaffolder Cas!no token changer Tool and die maker Administrative secretary Secretary Word-processing secretary Well intervention driller Product sorter Knotted carpet washer Vehicle washer Window and glass cleaner Laundry worker Procurement specialist Nail prosthetics stylist Forklift operator Universal lathe operator Stucco worker Welder Submerged arc welder Gas-shielded consumable electrode arc welder Geomembrane welder Manual electric arc welder Manual gas-flame welder Hotel supervisor Cas!no games supervisor Performance hall supervisor Hotel reception manager Restaurant floor manager Specialised team leader Metal polisher Truck-mounted crane driver Car and van driver Upholsterer Manual firewood cutter Stone and marble cutter, grinder and polisher Universal carpenter Construction technician Computer and network equipment technician Electromechanical technician Electronics technician Energy/electrical technician Machinery and equipment technician Mechanical technician Industrial equipment electromechanical and automation maintenance technician Production planning, scheduling and monitoring technician Design technician Advertising technician (decorator) Telecommunications network technician Vehicle body repair technician Construction sheet metal worker Topographer Tractor driver Ship pipe fitter Ceramic products caster Cowherd Salesperson Food products street vendor Door-to-door salesperson taking customer orders Viticulturist Painter Automotive painter Industrial painter Industrial rubber product vulcaniser Autoclave vulcaniser Rubber parts press vulcaniser Stone mason Restoration bricklayer Bricklayer and plasterer Painter and decorator

Romania: What list meant for foreign workers

The publication provided a reference for foreigners interested in exploring employment opportunities in Romania. The occupations covered both skilled and unskilled roles, ranging from technical and industrial positions to hospitality, agriculture and domestic services.

However, the inclusion of an occupation on the list did not automatically guarantee employment, a work permit or a residence permit. Foreign applicants still had to secure the required employment arrangements and meet Romania's applicable immigration conditions.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Romania released the list of three countries whose citizens qualify for special D/AM1 work visa route.

Romania: Employments routes for foreigners seeking jobs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Romania announced two employment routes for foreign nationals seeking jobs in the country, including who can apply and how the process works.

One route requires a Romanian employer to handle the application, while the other depends on an authorised agency and is only available if the annual immigration quota has not been exhausted.

Source: Legit.ng